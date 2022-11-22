"Let Siraj open the batting today, he’s doing everything right!" - Fans react as the Indian pacer finishes with career-best bowling figures in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand 

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered an inspired bowling spell in the crucial third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22.
The right-arm fast bowler emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers, bagging four wickets while conceding just 17 runs from his full quota of four overs. He finished with his career-best T20I figures, denting New Zealand's chances of registering an imposing total in the process.
The pacer accounted for the wickets of Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner in the third T20I. He also chipped in with a run-out, sending back Adam Milne packing for a golden duck with a stunning direct hit.
Siraj received praise from all quarters for his superlative bowling performance. Several fans took to social media, lauding Siraj for his efforts. Here are some of the reactions:
The bowler also made a significant impact with the ball in the second T20I of the ongoing series, claiming two scalps at an impressive economy rate of 6.00. With six wickets from two outings, he is currently the leading wicket-taker in the rubber.
Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh help India bundle out New Zealand for 160 in 3rd T20I
New Zealand's stand-in captain, Tim Southee, won the toss and elected to bat first at McLean Park in Napier. While top-order batters Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) slammed half-centuries, the rest of the batters struggled to get going against the Men in Blue bowlers.
Apart from Siraj, left-arm pacer Arsheep Singh also picked up four wickets in the contest. New Zealand suffered a collapse during the second half of their innings, losing eight wickets for just 30 runs.
The hosts were ultimately bundled out for 160 in the final over. The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side have a significant chance of securing a series win on New Zealand soil by chasing down the target successfully.
While the opening encounter of the three-match rubber was abandoned due to rain, the visitors completed a comprehensive 65-run victory in the ensuing fixture to go 1-0 up.
