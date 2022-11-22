"Let Siraj open the batting today, he’s doing everything right!" - Fans react as the Indian pacer finishes with career-best bowling figures in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand 

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered an inspired bowling spell in the crucial third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22.

The right-arm fast bowler emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers, bagging four wickets while conceding just 17 runs from his full quota of four overs. He finished with his career-best T20I figures, denting New Zealand's chances of registering an imposing total in the process.

The pacer accounted for the wickets of Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner in the third T20I. He also chipped in with a run-out, sending back Adam Milne packing for a golden duck with a stunning direct hit.

Siraj received praise from all quarters for his superlative bowling performance. Several fans took to social media, lauding Siraj for his efforts. Here are some of the reactions:

₉⁹₉ Specter ₉⁹₉ @SpecterWRLD_

#NZvsIND #NZvINDonPrime #cricket Mohammad Siraj should replace Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in India's playing XI in T20 imo. Bhuvi hasn't performed well in over a year. And Siraj just delivered his career best spell. Class act by him and Arshdeep Singh Mohammad Siraj should replace Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in India's playing XI in T20 imo. Bhuvi hasn't performed well in over a year. And Siraj just delivered his career best spell. Class act by him and Arshdeep Singh 👏#NZvsIND #NZvINDonPrime #cricket

🕊️ @msaleem333 only IF we played Siraj in WTC finals and T20WC 22 only IF we played Siraj in WTC finals and T20WC 22 https://t.co/O4vMiqGtmm

AADI @adityagan3sh #NZvsIND Siraj’s off pace deliveries angled offside were insane 🫡 #NZvsIND Siraj’s off pace deliveries angled offside were insane 🫡

ɐslɐɯ @pitchinginline Send Siraj as opening batsman.

Nothing going wrong for him today. Send Siraj as opening batsman. Nothing going wrong for him today.

Anurag Mallick @anuragmallick51 What a performance, Miyan. Thande mausam mein Angaar daaldiye khaaaaali. #NZvIND #MohammedSiraj Mohammed Siraj.What a performance, Miyan. Thande mausam mein Angaar daaldiye khaaaaali. Mohammed Siraj. 💯 What a performance, Miyan. Thande mausam mein Angaar daaldiye khaaaaali. 💥#NZvIND #MohammedSiraj

chotuk stan 💕 @kehnahikyaax Let Siraj open the batting today, he’s doing everything right! Let Siraj open the batting today, he’s doing everything right!

Mishra Ji🇮🇳🇦🇫 @MishraJiCricket The way Md Siraj has improved himself in recent years is unbelievable.



If he keeps going on with this momentum, he'll be in the World Cup 2023 squad without a doubt. The way Md Siraj has improved himself in recent years is unbelievable. If he keeps going on with this momentum, he'll be in the World Cup 2023 squad without a doubt.

𝐃𝐢𝐲𝐚🤍 @Shravya7256_ 🏻‍♀️ Feels so good when he performs!! Should play more games @mufaddal_vohra Siraj Miyan magic🏻‍♀️Feels so good when he performs!! Should play more games @mufaddal_vohra Siraj Miyan magic🙆🏻‍♀️🔥 Feels so good when he performs!! Should play more games

Anish Sah @sah_anish Siraj’s 4-17 in #indvsnzlive is the tightest slap yet on the face of Indian Selectors and team management! Siraj’s 4-17 in #indvsnzlive is the tightest slap yet on the face of Indian Selectors and team management!

King virat kohli @UJJWAL036 4/17 on such a small ground are absolute gold figures.



Absolutely brilliant from Siraj 4/17 on such a small ground are absolute gold figures.Absolutely brilliant from Siraj

Hari Krishnan R @imHarikrishnanR

#INDvsNZ #MohammedSiraj What a bowler Siraj has become across formats, Absolute treat to watch him bowl! What a bowler Siraj has become across formats, Absolute treat to watch him bowl! #INDvsNZ #MohammedSiraj

The bowler also made a significant impact with the ball in the second T20I of the ongoing series, claiming two scalps at an impressive economy rate of 6.00. With six wickets from two outings, he is currently the leading wicket-taker in the rubber.

Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh help India bundle out New Zealand for 160 in 3rd T20I

New Zealand's stand-in captain, Tim Southee, won the toss and elected to bat first at McLean Park in Napier. While top-order batters Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) slammed half-centuries, the rest of the batters struggled to get going against the Men in Blue bowlers.

Apart from Siraj, left-arm pacer Arsheep Singh also picked up four wickets in the contest. New Zealand suffered a collapse during the second half of their innings, losing eight wickets for just 30 runs.

BCCI @BCCI



A superb show with the ball from



wickets each for Mohammed Siraj & Arshdeep Singh

wicket for Harshal Patel



Over to our batters now!



Scorecard bit.ly/NZvIND-3RDT20I



#TeamIndia | #NZvIND Innings Break!A superb show with the ball from #TeamIndia wickets each for Mohammed Siraj & Arshdeep Singhwicket for Harshal PatelOver to our batters now!Scorecard Innings Break! A superb show with the ball from #TeamIndia! 💪 💪4⃣ wickets each for Mohammed Siraj & Arshdeep Singh1⃣ wicket for Harshal PatelOver to our batters now! 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/NZvIND-3RDT20I #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/g59Uz7h2eh

The hosts were ultimately bundled out for 160 in the final over. The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side have a significant chance of securing a series win on New Zealand soil by chasing down the target successfully.

While the opening encounter of the three-match rubber was abandoned due to rain, the visitors completed a comprehensive 65-run victory in the ensuing fixture to go 1-0 up.

