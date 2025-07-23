Liam Dawson strikes in his second over, removes Yashasvi Jaiswal for 58 on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 23, 2025 19:58 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Liam Dawson removes Yashasvi Jaiswal for 58 (Source: Getty)

England left-arm spinner Liam Dawson claimed a crucial wicket by dismissing the well-set Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 23) of the ongoing fourth Test. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is hosting the contest.

Making his return to Test cricket after eight years, Dawson made an immediate impact by striking in just his second over, claiming a wicket with the very first ball of India’s 41st over.

The 35-year-old bowled a good-length delivery outside off stump, which Jaiswal advanced to defend. The southpaw played for turn, but the ball went with the arm and took an outside edge, with Harry Brook making no mistake at first slip.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Jaiswal departed after scoring 58 runs off 107 balls, including 10 fours and one six. His dismissal left the visitors at 120/2 after 40.1 overs.

India lose both their openers in the second session of Day 1

After being put into bat in the fourth Test, India's opening duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal made a solid start, cautiously negotiating the first hour under overcast conditions. The pair maintained their steady approach as the visitors went into lunch unscathed at 78/0 after 26 overs, with Rahul unbeaten on 40 and Jaiswal on 36.

Chris Woakes provided England with the first breakthrough in the post-lunch session, removing Rahul in the 30th over. The opener fell just short of a half-century, dismissed for 46 off 98 balls with four boundaries, ending a 94-run opening partnership.

Jaiswal went on to complete his half-century, his 12th in Test cricket. However, the southpaw failed to convert it into a bigger score, falling to Liam Dawson for 58 off 107 deliveries. At the time of writing, the visitors were 131/2 after 45 overs, with Sai Sudharsan (18) and skipper Shubman Gill (6) at the crease.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
