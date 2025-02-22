Liam Livingstone sends Matthew Short packing for 63 with a sharp low catch in AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 match [Watch]

Liam Livingstone got the big fish as he dismissed Matthew Short for 63 runs with a sharp low catch in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash between England and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22. Short walked back for 63 runs off 66 balls, leaving Australia in a spot of bother at 136/4. His knock comprised one six and nine boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 23rd over of Australia’s chase. Livingstone bowled a fuller length delivery and short went for a drive. Unfortunately, the right-handed batter ended up playing it straight to Livingstone, who leaned forward to complete a low catch.

Watch the video below:

Liam Livingstone has a decent track record with the ball, picking up 23* wickets in 37 ODIs at an economy rate of 6.04.

On the other hand, Matthew Short returned to form after getting dismissed for 0 and 2 in ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Josh Inglis and Alex Carey steady Australia in 353-run chase against England in Champions Trophy clash

Josh Inglis and Alex Carey have steadied the ship for Australia after they lost back-to-back wickets against England in the form of well-set Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Short in the ongoing Champions Trophy fixture. Labuschagne scored 47 off 45 balls, including five boundaries. Like Short, he was dismissed by a spinner, caught in the covers by Ben Duckett off Adil Rashid’s bowling.

At the time of writing, the Aussies were 195/4, with Inglis (39 off 32) and Carey (26 off 23) at the crease.

Asked to bat first, England posted the highest-ever total in the Champions Trophy. They posted 351/8 in 50 overs, thanks to Ben Duckett’s marathon knock. The left-hander smashed 165 runs off 143 balls, a knock featuring three maximums and 17 boundaries. Joe Root also chipped in with 68 off 78. The duo put on a 158-run partnership for the third wicket.

Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the Australian bowlers, returning with figures of 3/66, while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne bagged two wickets apiece.

Follow the AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash live score and updates here.

