"Like Bumrah, he is something a bit different" - England star's massive praise for Jofra Archer after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Veteran England batter Joe Root drew comparisons between Jofra Archer and Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah after Day 2 of the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Root referred to Archer as the 'X-factor' and said it was great to see the Barbadian running in the way he did.

Playing his first Test since February 2021, the 30-year-old made an instant impact on Friday, July 11. Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over of the innings. Day 2 saw the Barbadian take figures of 10-3-22-1.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day's play, Root said he is ecstatic to see Archer back in the whites for England and deliver an impactful performance. He said:

"It was great. The noise and the pure joy everyone had seeing hm back in whites and playing for England again in Test cricket. It created a great atmosphere him running in bowling 94mph and taking a wicket in his first over. That's the sort of player he is. He is X-factor and will add to us. Like Bumrah, he is something a bit different. It was great to see him be so impactful and keep his pace up."

Archer's counterpart Bumrah was equally on fire on Day 2, claiming a fifer and thereby etching his name on the Lord's honours board.

"I also went through every dismissal" - Joe Root before completing his 37th Test hundred for England

With the Yorkshire batter staying unbeaten on 99 after day one, he suggested being quite nervous before the start of play on day two. Root also stated that he was disappointed not to score more than 104 runs, adding:

"I woke up in the night and couldn't get back to sleep. I went through every different shot I could play to start the day [after beginning on 99]. I also went through every dismissal. Then I realised it wasn't about me and there were so many more important things. I was disappointed I couldn't kick on a little bit."

In response to England's first-innings total of 387, Team India reached 145/3, headlined by KL Rahul's unbeaten 53, at Stumps.

