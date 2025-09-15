"Like Da Vinci code that Pakistan could not understand" - Former opener on Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Kuldeep Yadav for his exceptional spell against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided affair.

Batting first, the Men In Green could only score 127/9 from their 20 overs. They struggled with the bat as the Indian bowlers showed no mercy. Once again, Kuldeep Yadav led the charge. The wrist-spinner returned figures of 3/18 from his four overs.

"Kuldeep Yadav, my favorite spinner. He is a wicket-taking bowler. He was like a Da Vinci code that Pakistan could not understand at all. They could not see the wrist and could not figure out anything. Along with that, the pressure that Axar created, he also bowled well and adapted himself according to the situation," Sidhu said on his YouTube channel. (1:06)

With seven wickets from two games, Kuldeep is leading the bowling charts in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. Along with the wrist-spinner, Navjot Singh Sidhu also had words of appreciation for Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav.

"He is a sun of the new generation. Look at him carefully. He brings a new style of play. He has won 20 out of 24 matches. I thought that win record of Rohit Sharma, no one can break it. But being even better than that, look at the DNA of this new generation," he added. (2:16)

Suryakumar led from the front with the bat. In the chase, he scored an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls to take the team over the line. He also hit the winning runs and finished the game with a six.

"Leave the Asia Cup, it is number one in the world" - Navjot Singh Sidhu on Team India

Following India's sensational win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Navjot Singh Sidhu declared India the best team in the world, not just the subcontinent. The way Abhishek Sharma got them off to an explosive start, Sidhu reckoned that the game was done in the first five overs of India's chase itself.

"It felt like Abhishek put the game in India's pocket in the first five overs itself. The way this team is playing T20, it is the number one team. Leave the Asia Cup, it is number one in the world. This team went to Sri Lanka and won, defeated South Africa in South Africa. There is a problem of plenty in this team," he said. (3:02)

Sidhu further praised the Indian team, citing an example of the talent present. He stated that Shreyas Iyer is not even a part of this team. Shreyas was not included in the main squad or the standby list for the Asia Cup 2025.

"Best openers in world cricket, now there is even Shubman Gill. Shreyas is not in this team. Look at the talent. You will not miss anyone. It has taken the level of the game to new heights," he added.

India will face Oman next in their final group stage match. The fixture will take place on Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi.

