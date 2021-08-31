Like Gilchrist, Rishabh Pant's batting style will always be a discussion point: Ashish Nehra

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has come under the scanner due to his constant failures in the Test series against England. Pant has scored only 87 runs in his five innings thus far. He has been dismissed while trying to attack the bowlers and therefore his approach has been criticized. Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra has shed his views on whether Pant should change his approach.

"Somebody like Pant or any international cricketer needs to change their game from time to time but they should not forget their strengths also. If he gets out while defending or hitting a shot he is the same Rishabh Pant who won the Test match at the Gabba."

"His way of batting and his style will always be a discussion point in Test cricket. Adam Gilchrist was also quite similar. He knew what his style was and backed that." Ashish Nehra said during an online media interaction organized by Sony.

Rishabh Pant is a naturally aggressive batsman. He is a player who is ready to take on the bowlers from the very first ball. This approach is what makes him unique. Despite many people criticizing him for his approach, he answered all of them as he helped India win the Gabba Test.

"When you talk about a wicket-keeper batsman he has already done wonders" - Ashish Nehra on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has already shown the world what talent he possesses. He has enough performances in his kitty to prove why he is rated so highly.

"Have to give him time. You're talking about a guy who's scored a hundred in Australia and England in tough conditions. When you talk about a wicket-keeper batsman he has already done wonders." said Ashish Nehra.

Rishabh Pant has been preferred over Wriddhiman Saha due to his superiority with the bat. While Saha is a great wicket-keeper, his batting has not been up to the mark in overseas conditions. Pant, on the other hand, has scored hundreds in both England and Australia.

Rishabh Pant will be looking to perform better in the remaining two Tests and help India win the series. The series currently stands at 1-1 after the first three games. The fourth Test match is scheduled to take place on September 2 in London. Both teams would be eager to win this match to get a lead in this series.

