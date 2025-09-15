"Like a herd of elephants tramples ants" - Navjot Singh Sidhu reacts to India's crushing win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Navjot Singh Sidhu reacted to India's crushing win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men In Blue beat Pakistan comfortably by seven wickets in Dubai and registered their second consecutive win in as many games.

Navjot Singh Sidhu reckoned that it was a one-sided victory where India held a firm grip. Bowling first, they restricted Pakistan to 127/9 from their 20 overs. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya bagged the first two wickets, after which the spinners weaved their magic.

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy shared six wickets among themselves.

"Like a herd of elephants tramples ants, like the grains of wheat, similarly a one-sided match took place between India and Pakistan. Pakistan cowered and the Indian team held such a grip that it seemed as if a lion had caught a deer and released it only after it was dead. After getting those first two wickets from the fast bowlers, the spinners cast a hypnotic spell today. Every ball was posing a question mark," he said on his YouTube channel. (0:05)

It proved to be an easy chase for India, as many would have expected. They got over the line in 15.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13), Tilak Varma (31 off 31), and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47* off 37) played key knocks during the chase.

With this, India consolidated their position at the top of the table in Group A with four points and a net run-rate of +4.793.

Navjot Singh Sidhu believes Indian cricket is in safe hands

Talking further about the win, Navjot Singh Sidhu believed that Indian cricket is in safe hands. He reckoned that there was a huge difference between this Indian team and the Pakistan team. Moreover, he stated that even an India C team would defeat Pakistan.

"This win has brought a wave of joy. When the wickets were falling, everyone in my house was screaming. It was astonished. This win reflects that Indian cricket is in safe hands. The future of Indian cricket is very bright. I feel that there is so much talent, that even if an Indian C team comes, they will crush this Pakistan team. The difference is chalk and cheese. That killer instinct is finished in Pakistan," he said. (5:48)

The former opener described the game as Kings playing against poppers. He believed that it was the reality and had to be portrayed in such a manner. In 20 meetings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, India now have 11 wins as compared to six for the Men in Green.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also hailed captain Suryakumar Yadav. He credited him for bringing happiness to the country by guiding the team to a stunning victory over the arch-rivals.

