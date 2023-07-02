"Like Jaddu, he is a three-dimensional cricketer" - Matthew Hayden picks Pakistan's key spinner for World Cup 2023

Matthew Hayden has picked Shadab Khan as Pakistan's key spinner for the 2023 World Cup, highlighting that he excels in all three departments, as Ravindra Jadeja does for India.

The 50-over global event will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. India will lock horns with Pakistan in their third match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Hayden was asked to pick Pakistan's key spinner for the World Cup, considering that the Australian was part of their coaching setup during the last two T20 World Cups. The former opener chose Shadab Khan, reasoning:

"Shadab Khan is a fantastic player. He is an individual of absolute quality. Like Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), he is a three-dimensional cricketer."

Hayden added:

"He is a dangerous hitter with the bat. He has got the variations with the ball and he is also a wonderful fielder, and just one further point around this — you win World Cups by fielding efforts."

Shadab has amassed 631 runs at a decent strike rate of 82.05 in 33 ODI innings. He has scalped 73 wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 5.13 in the 54 innings that he has bowled in ODI cricket.

The spin-bowling all-rounder dished out an all-round performance, scoring a 22-ball 52 and scalping two wickets, in Pakistan's must-win group-stage clash against South Africa in last year's T20 World Cup. He also ran out Devon Conway with a direct hit from mid-off to help his side register a win against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

"They are the little things that you don't see" - Matthew Hayden on the importance of fielding in the World Cup

MS Dhoni's run-out in the 2019 World Cup semi-final was a game-defining moment.

Matthew Hayden highlighted the significance of fielding in the World Cup:

"They are the little things that you don't see, that make a big difference in tournament cricket. Under pressure, those catches around the boundaries, those specially unique run-outs that happen, they are the things that will never really be statistically noted in the World Cup."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that athletism in the field gives the edge to sides like Australia:

"That's why sides like Australia are really dangerous because they combine really well under pressure in the one thing, an element of cricket which is the most selfless, and that's effort in the field."

Fielding played a significant role in the West Indies' 17-run win against Australia in the inaugural World Cup final in 1975. Five Australian batters were run out, with Vivian Richards' throws finding three of their top four — Alan Turner, Greg Chappell, and Ian Chappell — short of the crease.

