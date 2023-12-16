List of Afghanistan players in IPL 2024 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. A total of 333 cricketers have been shortlisted to go under the hammer, with the initial list of 1,166 players being pruned down. The auction will be crucial for all 10 franchises as they look to build a strong squad for the IPL 2024 season.

Of the 333 players who have been shortlisted for the upcoming auction, 214 are Indian cricketers, while 119 are overseas players of which two are from associate nations - David Wiese of Namibia and Paul van Meekeren of the Netherlands.

Even as more than 300 players will be up for grabs at the auction, a maximum of 77 slots can be filled up by the 10 franchises with up to 30 of them being for overseas players. Twenty-three players have registered their names in the highest base price category of ₹2 crore, while 13 players in the auction pool have a base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Afghanistan cricketers in IPL 2024 auction and their base price

Several players from Afghanistan have starred in the Indian Premier League over the years. For the upcoming auction, 10 players from the country have listed their names.

Young all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who had an impressive 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, could be in demand. The 23-year-old smashed 353 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.60 and a strike rate of 97.78 during the ICC event in India. He also chipped in with seven wickets with his pace bowling.

Omarzai has put his name in the IPL 2024 auction for a base price of ₹50 lakh and will be expected to get some impressive bids.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Rahman is the only Afghanistan cricketer to feature in the highest base price category of ₹2 crore.

Former captain Mohammad Nabi will also be part of the auction. The veteran cricketer has set his reserve price at ₹1.5 crore and will be the oldest player to go under the hammer from the overall list of 333 cricketers.

Incidentally, 16-year-old off-break Allah Ghazanfar, with a base price of ₹20 lakh, is the youngest player in the IPL 2024 auction pool.

Below is the full list of Afghanistan players who will feature in the IPL 2024 auction.

Mujeeb Rahman (₹2 crore)

Mohammad Nabi (₹1.5 crore)

Azmatullah Omarzai (₹50 lakh)

Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil (₹50 lakh)

Ibrahim Zadran (₹50 lakh)

Najibullah Zadran (₹50 lakh)

Qais Ahamad (₹50 lakh)

Fareed Ahmad (₹50 lakh)

Izharulhuq Naveed (₹30 lakh)

Allah Ghazanfar (₹20 lakh)