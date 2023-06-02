List of commentators for India vs Australia WTC final ft. Sourav Ganguly & Ravi Shastri

Official TV and digital broadcasters Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar have announced a star-studded list of commentators for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, which will begin on June 7.

The summit clash will be screened live from the Kia Oval in London in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Former Indian men's coach and iconic commentator Ravi Shastri and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar will represent India in the English and world feed. They'll be joined by former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former spinner Harbhajan Singh, former wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta and recently retired seamer S. Sreesanth will hold forth for the WTC final in the Hindi commentary team.

Former internationals L. Balaji, S. Ramesh, and S. Sriram and erstwhile Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Yo Mahesh will be the Tamil commentators.

In the Telugu team, Kaushik NC, Ashish Reddy, T. Suman, and Kalyan K will be the expert voices. Finally, Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivasa M, B. Chipli, Pavan Deshpande, and Sunil J will entertain the audience in Kannada.

The Indian team players reached London in batches after completing their respective IPL 2023 matches. They are currently preparing for the all-important match at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club in West Sussex. The one-off Test will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Full list of commentators for India vs Australia WTC Final

English (World Feed) – Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, and Nasser Hussain

Hindi – Harbhajan Singh, Saurav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta, and S. Sreesanth

Tamil – Yo Mahesh, S. Ramesh, L. Balaji, and S. Sriram

Telugu – Kaushik NC, Ashish Reddy, T. Suman and Kalyan K

Kannada – Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivasa M, B. Chipli, Pavan Deshpande, and Sunil J

