List of former cricketers in attendance at Lord's on Day 1 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

The third Test of the five-match series between England and India is currently underway at Lord's. On the opening day, a few prominent former cricketers have been spotted in attendance at the iconic venue.

Ad

Among those are former Indian cricketers and greats, Sachin Tendulkar and Farokh Engineer. Tendulkar represented the country in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. He amassed 15921 runs with 51 hundreds and 18426 runs with 49 tons in the two formats, respectively. Farokh Engineer played 46 Tests and five ODIs. He scored 2611 Test runs with two centuries and 16 fifties.

Here is a picture of Sachin and Farokh together at Lord's on Day 1 of the third Test:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Apart from the two, former Australia pacer Brett Lee was also spotted in the stands along with 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle. Lee was dressed formally in a suit and tie with sunglasses while Gayle had a cool look as always, in a black t-shirt with a black cap and funky goggles.

The two were also seen clicking a seflie together in the stands. Below is a picture of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Australian has two five-wicket hauls, while Gayle scored an unbeaten hundred (both in ODIs) at iconic venue in the past.

Sachin Tendulkar unveils his portrait in the Lord's museum

Ahead of the start of play on the opening day of the third Test, Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his portrait at the Lord's museum. In the frame, Tendulkar is seen in his younger version in one of India's old Test jerseys.

Ad

It was a special gesture from Lord's Cricket Ground and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). Tendulkar piled on a mountain of runs in his international career. However, the legendary batter does not have his name on the Lord's honors board.

Expand Tweet

He played 43 matches across formats in England during his career and made 2626 runs from 56 innings with seven hundreds and 12 half-centuries. However, the right-hander could not score a century at the iconic venue, which is why he does not have his name on the honors board despite being among the best batters of all time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news