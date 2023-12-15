List of South African players in IPL 2024 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. All 10 franchises will be keen to purchase some key players at the auction in their endeavor to boost their chances of winning the IPL 2024 crown.

The initial auction list featured 1166 names, but the same has been pruned down to 333 cricketers. Of the 333 players who have been shortlisted to go under the hammer, 214 are Indian players and 119 are overseas cricketers of which two players are from associate nations.

There are 116 capped cricketers, 215 uncapped players, and two cricketers from associate nations in the final auction list. While a maximum of 77 slots can be filled up by the franchises at the IPL 2024 auction, there are up to 30 slots for overseas players.

As many as 23 players feature in the highest base price category of ₹2 crore, while 13 players have a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore.

South African cricketers in IPL 2024 auction and their base price

Eighteen players from South Africa are part of the IPL 2024 auction list. Three of them have set their base price as ₹2 crore - Rilee Rossouw, Gerald Coetzee, and Rassie van der Dussen.

An aggressive left-handed batter, Rossouw was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp for the IPL 2023 season. He has an overall experience of 14 IPL games and has scored 262 runs at a strike rate of 136.46 with a best of 82*.

Pacer Coetzee was one of South Africa’s stars during their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. He claimed 20 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.80. As for Van der Dussen, he contributed 448 runs in 10 innings at an average of 49.78.

Corbin Bosch, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, and Ottneil Baartman are some of the uncapped Proteas cricketers who have listed their names for the auction.

Below is the full list of South African players who will feature in the IPL 2024 auction.

Rilee Rossouw (₹2 crore)

Gerald Coetzee (₹2 crore)

Rassie van der Dussen (₹2 crore)

Dwaine Pretorius (₹1 crore)

Wayne Parnell (₹1 crore)

Tristan Stubbs (₹50 lakh)

Tabraiz Shamsi (₹50 lakh)

Reeza Hendricks (₹50 lakh)

George Linde (₹50 lakh)

Keshav Maharaj (₹50 lakh)

Wiaan Mulder (₹50 lakh)

Lizaad Williams (₹50 lakh)

Corbin Bosch (₹30 lakh - uncapped)

Nandre Burger (₹20 lakh)

Duan Jansen (₹20 lakh - uncapped)

Prenelan Subrayen (₹20 lakh - uncapped)

Ottneil Baartman (₹20 lakh - uncapped

Kwena Maphaka (₹20 lakh - uncapped)