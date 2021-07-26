Liton Das to miss T20 series against Australia due to personal reasons 

Bangladesh opener Liton Das will miss the upcoming five-match T20 series against Australia due to personal reasons. The Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman confirmed that the player is set to fly home to be with an ailing family member.

Only Test, ODI and T20I series winner 🇧🇩🏆#BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/5wVjUstyVS — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 25, 2021

Liton Das was slated to miss the first two matches due to a thigh injury that forced him to miss the latter part of the T20 series against Zimbabwe. But with the recent turn of events, he is set to miss the entire series against Australia.

"Liton is expected to return home soon as he wants to be there for the family member who is sick. He was not available for the opening two T20s and we cannot say anything if someone says that he wants to be with his ailing family members," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said

Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal are other notable absentees apart from Liton Das

Bangladesh will be without several of their first-team players with Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal being ruled out of the series as well.

The wicket-keeper batsman had opted out of the Zimbabwe tour to be with his sick parents, but missed the deadline to complete a 10-day quaratine to take part in the series against Australia.

Tamim Iqbal is out with a knee injury that he aggravated during the ODIs against Zimbabwe. He is expected to be out for two months and is scheduled to return for the home series against England and the subsequent T20 World Cup.

Other injury concerns for Bangladesh come in the form of Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan. The left-arm pacer sustained an ankle injury during the tour match and, as a result, will miss the initial set of matches against the visiting Australian side.

Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan are also doubts following a groin niggle. The T20 series is scheduled to begin August 3 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Both the teams will land in Bangladesh on July 29 following the culmination of their overseas assignments.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar