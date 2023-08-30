Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 due to viral fever 

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Litton Das has been ruled out of the 2023 Asia Cup due to a viral fever. He was not part of the squad that departed for the tournament as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wished to wait a few days to make a final call regarding his fitness.

However, with Bangladesh set to play their first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka on August 31 at the Pallekele International Stadium, the team has opted to seek a replacement.

Litton has been replaced by opening batter Anamul Haque in the squad. Bangladesh are already without Tamim Iqbal for the flagship event, with the emerging Tanzid Tamim as another option in the top order.

BCB's Cricket Operations Committee chairman, Jalal Yunus, had already stated that a replacement would be opted for Litton if he fails to make it to the squad. He told the Daily Star on August 27:

"Liton is suffering from fever. He tested negative for Dengue. So if he recovers early, he will take the next flight to Sri Lanka. But if he does not recover, then we may have to think about a replacement."

On the decision to rope in Haque as the replacement player, chairman of BCB’s National Selection Panel, Minhajul Abedin, said:

"He (Anamul) has been in the runs in domestic cricket, and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration. Due to Litton’s unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket, and Anamul got the nod."

Haque has played 41 ODIs and has scored 1254 runs at an average of 30.54 and a strike rate of 74.16. His last appearance for Bangladesh came during the third ODI against India at Chattogram in December 2022.

Bangladesh updated squad for the 2023 Asia Cup following Litton Das' illness

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy

The 2023 Asia Cup will begin with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal on Wednesday, August 30, at the Multan Cricket Stadium.