Live updates: Team India celebrate after clinching gold at Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket competition

The BCCI has a shared a picture of the Indian team members proudly displaying the national flag after clinching gold in the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket compeition.

The Indian men’s cricket team, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, won gold after their final against Afghanistan was called off due to rain. Earlier, the Indian women’s team also captured the gold medal in the Asian Games.

The Indian men's team were declared winners on account of being the higher seeds. Afghanistan had to settle for silver, while Bangladesh clinched bronze.

Rain stops play in Asian Games men’s cricket final

Earlier, rain stopped play in the Asian Games 2023 men’s final cricket match at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Afghanistan were 112/5 after 18.2 overs when play was halted.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Asian Games final. They did well to reduce Afghanistan to 52/5. However, Shahidullah Kamal (49* off 43) and skipper Gulbadin Naib (27* off 24) led a fightback for the batting side. The duo had added 60 runs for the sixth wicket when weather interrupted proceedings.

Of the first five Afghanistan wickets to fall, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi claimed one scalp each, while one batter, Noor Ali Zadran, was run out.

Asian Games 2023 final: Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan