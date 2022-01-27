Long wait for World Cup but "fantastic pair" Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will give their best shot: Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has backed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to "give their best shot" to end India's long wait for a World Cup.

Speaking on Boria Majumdar's channel Revsportz, the latest clip of which was released on Thursday, Tendulkar lamented that April will mark 11 years since India's last World Cup triumph in 2011.

He remarked that like everyone else in the country, he too wants to see the silverware in the BCCI cabinet soon.

The 48-year-old said:

"...In the month of April, we'll complete 11 years [without a World Cup trophy] so that's a long wait. Everyone, including me, would love to see that trophy in BCCI's office in that beautiful cabinet.

"This is one trophy which all the cricketers play for - the World Cup. It doesn't get any bigger than that, be it in a shorter format or the longer format, World Cup is something special."

Tendulkar called Rohit and Rahul, who came together late last year after Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's departure from leadership roles, a "fantastic pair."

He said they have enough knowledge and support to understand what it takes to get there, adding that not losing hope in the process will be the key.

"Rohit and Rahul both, [it's] a fantastic pair. I know those guys would give their best shot and prepare to the best of their ability and, again, when you've so many people backing you, what else would one want. It's all about having that support at the right time.

"And then, of course, everyone has played enough cricket, Rahul has played enough cricket to understand there are going to be ups and downs along the way. Not to lose hope is the only thing. Keep trying and we keep moving forward."

The biggest and most obvious targets for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

They have laid down some of their fresh plans in public but haven't got many chances to implement them yet. India won the first series under their tutelage 3-0, defeating a depleted New Zealand at home last year.

But Rohit picked up an injury after that and missed the most recent ODI series in South Africa, which India lost 3-0.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to join hands again in February

BCCI @BCCI ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

The duo will come together once again in a few days when India host West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is at home, beginning on February 6.

Both Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, otherwise known for their even-keeled approach, will be under some pressure to solve vexing issues with middle-order batting, middle-overs bowling, and identifying the right personnel for the right positions.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar