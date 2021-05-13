"Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance" - WV Raman to Ramesh Powar

Outgoing Indian women’s cricket team coach WV Raman has sent his good wishes to Ramesh Powar on being appointed the new coach of the side.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed the appointment of former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar as the new coach of the Indian women’s team. BCCI had received over 35 applications for the post.

Taking to his official Twitter account, WV Raman wrote:

"All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell.. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance."

Ramesh Powar responded to Raman with a 'thank you' message, assuring him that he will try to perform the role to the best of his ability.

Ramesh Powar put up a tweet himself, stating that he is looking forward to taking Indian women's cricket ahead. He also thanked the BCCI and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The former cricketer's tweet read:

“Looking forward to take india women's cricket ahead. Thanks a lot CAC & bcci for this opportunity.”

As per the official BCCI release, the three-member CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and RP Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Ramesh Powar's candidature.

Ramesh Powar's first assignment as Indian women’s coach would be in June-July this year, when the team will play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs against England in the UK.

Ramesh Powar’s second stint as women’s team coach

This will not be the first time Ramesh Powar coaches the women’s team. In July 2018, he was named the coach following the resignation of Tushar Arothe and was in charge till November that year. The former spinner’s first stint was marred by a public spat with Mithali Raj.

In December 2018, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the Indian women's team, taking over from Ramesh Powar. Under Raman’s guidance, India finished runners-up in the 2020 T20 World Cup, going down to Australia in the final.

Ramesh Powar, a giant of Mumbai cricket, played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, claiming 40 international wickets.