"Look what has happened to him" - Dinesh Karthik’s hilarious jibe at ex-England captain over hair products [Watch]

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik responded hilariously to a question regarding hair products. He took a funny jibe at ex-England captain Nasser Hussain with his response. The two were together in a hilarious press conference run by kids amid the Test series between England and India.

One of the kids asked Dinesh Karthik how many hair products he uses. The former Indian wicketkeeper replied that he does not use many but uses coconut oil. Pointing towards Nasser, he funnily added that the ex-England captain used it as well.

"I use very little hair products. You know what they use in India? A very famous hair product, very easy to get - coconut oil. Nasser was born in Chennai. He used it. Look what has happened to him," he said while laughing at looking at Nasser. (2:03)

Watch his hilarious response during the press conference here -

Dinesh Karthik retired from all forms of international and competitive cricket in June 2024. He reversed his decision to retire from all forms and played in the SA20 League. However, he did not reverse his decision when it came to international cricket, domestic cricket, and the IPL.

Dinesh Karthik reveals his most embarrassing cricket experience

Dinesh Karthik also revealed his most embarrassing cricket experience when asked about the same. He recalled an instance from the 2019 World Cup during a game in Manchester, where he was late to pad up and almost timed out.

"In this ground (Manchester), in the 2019 World Cup, I was so late to pad up, they almost had me timed out," he said. (1:13)

The right-hander was a part of the Indian team for the ICC tournament. India had a solid campaign, but fell short of the title. They faced a heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final, losing by 18 runs.

Karthik played three matches. He batted in two innings and scored just 14 runs, not having a great tournament on a personal level. Overall, he played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is, making 1025, 1752, and 686 runs in the three formats, respectively. He played 257 IPL games, scoring 4842 runs with 33 fifties.

