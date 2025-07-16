“Look to score down the ground” - Discarded India batter’s blunt take on Ravindra Jadeja’s 61* in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Discarded Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara defended star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his 181-ball 61* in the final innings of their 22-run defeat to England in the third Test at Lord's. However, Pujara believes the veteran left-hander could have scored a few runs more down the ground in the gap between mid-off and cover.

Ad

Despite coming into bat with India reeling at 71/5, Jadeja remained unflappable and took India inches away from victory. Yet, he continued batting at a relatively underwhelming pace even after the tail-enders joined him.

Talking about Jadeja's approach in his knock of 61*, Pujara said (via Indian Express):

"The only thing he could have done better is to look to score down the ground. Like there was a gap between mid-off and cover. He couldn’t have scored faster on that track. I felt that it was because the ball was soft, and the pitch was on the slower side. I guess, Jadeja would have thought that the tailenders were batting well and the team was getting close to the total."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"And once they were a little closer he would have taken his chances. I thought he was batting well. It was very difficult to score runs on that pitch."

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj at Nos. 10 and 11 provided Ravindra Jadeja with incredible support, lasting 84 balls between them as India came back from a seemingly impossible situation. Unfortunately, the heartbreaking defeat leaves India 1-2 behind in the best-of-five series.

Ad

"Lacked a little bit of strength against seamers" - Cheteshwar Pujara on Ravindra Jadeja

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cheteshwar Pujara praised Ravindra Jadeja for improving his batting skills in Tests, especially against the pacers. His 61* in the second innings at Lord's made it four consecutive half-centuries for the 36-year-old in the England series.

Despite a slow start with the bat in Tests, Jadeja's overall average is an impressive 36.97 in 83 matches.

"He is now able to face seamers and spinners equally well. Earlier, he was a good player of spin but lacked a little bit of strength against seamers, which is not the case now. Earlier it was the case of him not converting his good starts to big scores at the highest level. See one can’t get 300 in first class cricket without skills. But you need to convert, like you do at first-class level, at international level," said Pujara (via the aforementioned source).

Ad

He concluded:

"For the last five years, he has improved, especially abroad. He has been working hard. If you notice, even on the match day, he does his net practice. He has shown improvement when playing pace."

Ravindra Jadeja will be back in action when India take on England in the fourth Test at Manchester, starting July 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news