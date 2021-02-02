“Looking forward to the home series” - KL Rahul flies to Chennai after completing rehab

KL Rahul has revealed that he is flying to Chennai after completing his rehab. He is likely to quarantine in the city before joining the rest of the Indian squad outdoors.

The right-handed batsman shared the update on Twitter ahead of Team India's upcoming four-match Test series against England, with the first Test to start in Chennai on February 5.

KL Rahul tweeted a picture of himself boarding an aircraft. The 28-year-old admitted there is no better feeling than being fit and healthy, as he looks forward to the home series against England.

"Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent India. Looking forward to the home series."

KL Rahul has been out of action since December 2020. The 28-year-old sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets. After being ruled out of the final two Tests against Australia, he returned to India to focus on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Will KL Rahul play against England?

KL Rahul last played a Test for India in August 2019

KL Rahul is likely to be available for India from the second Test onwards. However, it remains to be seen whether the batsman is fit enough, considering his recent injury.

It is unlikely that KL Rahul will feature in the initial games against England. India are likely to persist with the same Shubman Gill-Rohit Sharma opening combination, following their success in Australia.

Virat Kohli’s return also means the middle order will bear its usual look, with Ajinkya Rahane dropping to No.5. With multiple all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar in the side, it is highly unlikely that KL Rahul will play in the Test series against England.

However, expect KL Rahul to return to the fold once the white-ball sides are picked for the England games. The 28-year-old has cemented his place as Team India's first-choice wicket-keeper-batsman in recent months, and has performed admirably in the role as well.