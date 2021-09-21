"Looking forward to many more epic nights" - Yuvraj Singh posts a hilarious video to wish Chris Gayle on his 42nd birthday

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has shared a hilarious video to wish West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (September 21).

Yuvraj, who shares a good bond with Gayle, took to Instagram to share a video of Chris Gayle burning the dance floor with his moves. Yuvraj Singh captioned the post:

"Happy birthday to the #UniverseBoss @ChrisGayle333 🎂 👑 🎉 🍻 Looking forward to many more epic nights with MJ moves 🕺🏼 are you sure @virat.kohli is a better dancer than me?"

Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle shared the dressing room with each other while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Both cricketers are fun-loving and enjoy each other's company a great deal.

Chris Gayle to play for Punjab Kings in the second phase of IPL 2021

Gayle will be seen in action in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The devastating batter is expected to play a pivotal role as the Punjab Kings aim for a playoff spot. They are currently seventh in the points table with six points from eight outings.

Gayle had a mixed outing in the India leg where he scored 178 runs from eight matches. The southpaw didn't look in the best of form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and will hope to hit strides leading to the T20 World Cup later this year.

Gayle is expected to bat at No. 3 for Punjab with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal expected to open. Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta also backed Rahul and Mayank to open the innings.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Dasgupta said:

"Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, their partnershup has done realy really well for Punjab so I don’t see why they should break that partnership. So, Gayle at No.3 for me."

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar