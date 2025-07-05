"Looks burdened with fear of failure" - Fans react as Karun Nair departs for 26 on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India batter Karun Nair once again failed to convert a start into a big score in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The 33-year-old was dismissed for 26 off 46 balls on Day 4 (Saturday, July 5) at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the ongoing second Test of the series.

Karun returned to India's Test team after almost eight years. Batting at No. 6, he registered scores of 0 and 20 in the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds. While debutant Sai Sudharsan was dropped after the first Test, the team management gave the domestic veteran yet another opportunity to prove his worth.

He was promoted to the No. 3 spot in the batting order but couldn't make the most of his chances. The right-handed batter finished with scores of 31 and 26. He struggled against the English bowlers' short-ball tactics in India's second innings.

Several fans expressed their displeasure after Karun once again endured a disappointing outing. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Karun Nair is wasting opportunities, doing all the hard work initially and not making big scores," wrote a fan.

"Dear Karun Nair, give us one more chance … to cheer you," commented a fan.

"Karun Nair's career is the perfect reminder: One innings can make headlines, but consistency builds legacy. Since that 300, it’s been all downhill no grit, no impact, just nostalgia. Time to stop living off one good day," posted another.

Karun has amassed just 77 runs across four innings at an underwhelming average of 19.25 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Karun Nair was out caught behind off Brydon Carse's bowling in 21st over of India's second innings

England fast bowler Brydon Carse bowled an impressive spell in the first session of Day 4. He provided his team with an important breakthrough by removing Karun Nair in the 21st over.

On the final ball of the over, Carse bowled a full-length delivery outside the off-stump. Karun went for a big drive, but ultimately ended up edging it to the wicketkeeper. Jamie Smith completed a fine diving catch to end the Indian batter's knock.

Before his dismissal, Karun formed a 45-run partnership for the second wicket with opener KL Rahul. At the time of writing, India are 190/2 after 26 overs, with Rahul (46* off 70) and Shubman Gill at the crease (7 off 18). The visitors have a lead of 298 runs at this stage.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

