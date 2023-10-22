"Looks pathetic"- Fans react after witnessing a poor outfield in Dharamshala during India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup clash

Indian cricket fans were extremely disappointed after witnessing a poor outfield at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala, where India and New Zealand are squaring off in the 21st match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (October 22).

Both teams are coming into this game high on confidence as they are currently the only unbeaten sides in the competiton, having won all their four matches so far. India have registered dominating wins against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

New Zealand began the tournament with a thumping win against defending champions England in the opening match. They then went on to defeat Afghanistan, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh.

As both in-form teams are squaring off in the contest, fans have been eager to witness the high-octane action. Team India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in the contest.

Hardik Pandya missed out due to an injury issue. It forced the team management to make two changes in the playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami replaced Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

Indian bowlers began well by picking two early wickets for both openers. However, fans were not impressed with the outfield at the stadium in Dharamshala, as players were visibly finding it difficult. Fans expressed their views on the matter through X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some of the reactions:

India playing XI for today's 2023 World Cup match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand playing XI for today's 2023 World Cup match:

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Do you think India can continue their unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup with a win against New Zealand today? Let us know your views in the comments section.