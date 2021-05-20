"Looks to be more of a PR exercise" – Twitterati feels announcing a one-off India Women pink-ball Test is not enough

India Women will take part in just the second day-night Test in the history of women’s cricket later this year. They will take on Australia Women in a one-off pink-ball Test in Perth on September 30.
But many fans were not too impressed with the announcement, as they asked what preparations were being made to ensure India Women were equipped for the big occasion.
Although women’s cricket in India has enjoyed steady growth in recent years, it has mainly been restricted to white-ball cricket. India Women last played a Test in 2014 and will now play two Tests in a calendar year for the first time in 14 years.
With Test matches scheduled against England and Australia, India Women will be taking on some of the best teams in the business over the next few months.
While many hailed the decision to have another Test for India Women, several others raised their apprehensions. Here's how Twitter reacted to the development.
Fans question India Women's preparation for pink-ball Test
The India Women vs Australia Women Test is scheduled to take place in the middle of their tour Down Under.
Many wondered how the team would prepare for the landmark fixture if they were playing white-ball cricket before and after it, suggesting the pink-ball Test was just a PR exercise.
With women cricketers not playing much first-class cricket over the past few years, several others have raised doubts about whether they will have adequate time to prepare for the tough assignment.
Others raise pay disparity debate as well
News of the pink-ball Test followed closely on the heels of BCCI’s announcement of the Annual Player Contracts for India Women cricketers.
With a huge pay gap between the contract amounts for men and women cricketers in India, fans also advised the board to treat the players in the same manner if they will be playing similar fixtures over the course of the year.