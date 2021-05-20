"Looks to be more of a PR exercise" – Twitterati feels announcing a one-off India Women pink-ball Test is not enough

India Women will take part in just the second day-night Test in the history of women’s cricket later this year. They will take on Australia Women in a one-off pink-ball Test in Perth on September 30.

But many fans were not too impressed with the announcement, as they asked what preparations were being made to ensure India Women were equipped for the big occasion.

Although women’s cricket in India has enjoyed steady growth in recent years, it has mainly been restricted to white-ball cricket. India Women last played a Test in 2014 and will now play two Tests in a calendar year for the first time in 14 years.

With Test matches scheduled against England and Australia, India Women will be taking on some of the best teams in the business over the next few months.

While many hailed the decision to have another Test for India Women, several others raised their apprehensions. Here's how Twitter reacted to the development.

Fans question India Women's preparation for pink-ball Test

The India Women vs Australia Women Test is scheduled to take place in the middle of their tour Down Under.

Many wondered how the team would prepare for the landmark fixture if they were playing white-ball cricket before and after it, suggesting the pink-ball Test was just a PR exercise.

With women cricketers not playing much first-class cricket over the past few years, several others have raised doubts about whether they will have adequate time to prepare for the tough assignment.

My question exactly. Are we prepared?? — Ananya Sarkar (@onnonya_tweets) May 20, 2021

Playing the Test against England, and then the Pink Ball Test later this year is a step in the right direction, no doubt.



But what are the steps being taken to get them ready for the matches? Genuinely hope there's a proper blueprint laid out.#BCCI#IndianWomenTeam — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) May 20, 2021

We do not have a proper domestic red ball cricket season for women. Its surprising therefore to see them being lined up for a day-night PINK ball Test match!!??!! This looks to be more of a PR exercise than a meaningful developmental plan for women's cricket in India. — Wise Monkey Baath (@MelwynFernand17) May 20, 2021

How is AUS inviting IND for a D/N women's test a sign of BCCI's commitment to women's cricket? Isn't it really a sign of CA's commitment to it? Doesn't BCCI's commitment depend on the tours and series it organizes. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) May 20, 2021

Boss first make them play test matches properly..Then you can arrange for pink ball test matches.. In the last 7 odd years they have played only 4 tests.. Such a shame.. Also increase the contract amount for women.. Each of them are champions at their own right.. — Sudarshan (@nagaichhuvai) May 20, 2021

Hope they have some domestic games with the pink ball before that series or atleast a practice game with the pink ball. — Jayesh (@Jayesh_45) May 20, 2021

There hasn’t been a lot to smile about lately, but this makes me happy. I hope that this Test vs 🇮🇳 turns into something regular like the Ashes, for decades to come. Now to ensure that the players are adequately prepared to take on the most “testing” format. Well done everyone👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/i9KWGunamC — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 20, 2021

Others raise pay disparity debate as well

News of the pink-ball Test followed closely on the heels of BCCI’s announcement of the Annual Player Contracts for India Women cricketers.

With a huge pay gap between the contract amounts for men and women cricketers in India, fans also advised the board to treat the players in the same manner if they will be playing similar fixtures over the course of the year.

Give them equal pay and then brag about your commitment. — Rikit Shahi (@chotesarcar) May 20, 2021

This is a bitter pill to swallow. This isn't a gap. These wage rates are two different planets.



Oh and of course, the "women don't play as much, win as much, generate as much revenue" brigade will come to scavenge here. Who is that onus really on? The players? #BCCI pic.twitter.com/Q5PHKzq4Tz — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) May 19, 2021

Cricket is decades behind when it comes to equal pay..but it doesn't necessarily mean the difference has to be so huge. Yes they didn't play much cricket last year, but who cancelled their tours in first place? — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) May 19, 2021