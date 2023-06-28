"Lord at lord's" - Twitterati reacts after David Warner's 66 on Day 1 of 2nd Ashes Test in overcast conditions

Australian opener David Warner hit a half-century on Day 1 (Wednesday) of the second Ashes Test at the Lord's on a greenish track in overcast conditions. The visiting team won the first Test in the Oval last week and have taken an early lead of 1-0 in the five-match series.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second Ashes 2023 Test, considering the prevailing cloudy conditions and the green nature of the playing surface. He was vindicated as the bowlers found swing with the ball and troubled the Australian openers.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad created multiple chances but did not result in a wicket as the fielders dropped a couple of catches. David Warner (66) received a reprieve when Ollie Pope dropped him on 20.

The southpaw made him pay by compiling an enterprising half-century to give Australia a decent start in tricky conditions.

Warner played with positive intent from the onset and took full advantage of the bowlers whenever the opportunity presented. He looked well set for a big one, but Josh Tongue cleaned him up in the 30th over after the Lunch break to end his stay at the crease.

Cricket fans on Twitter lauded David Warner for his entertaining half-century in testing conditions against a quality English bowling attack on a day-one pitch. Here are some of the reactions to his special Ashes knock at the Lord's:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Well played, David Warner!



CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Well played, David Warner.



🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ @MSDianMrigu David Warner made 66 off 88 balls including 8 fours and 1 six. Josh Tongue gets him.



Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius David Warner is another level Cricketer. No one Can match his ability. When He Play aggressively in test Cricket no one Come Closer to him. David Warner is another level Cricketer. No one Can match his ability. When He Play aggressively in test Cricket no one Come Closer to him. https://t.co/iru4M2O3Rr

Aman Awasthi @AwasiAman17

Jacob Smith @JacobWSmith10 One thing I do like about David Warner is he will always smile when he gets a good one. He appreciates when good bowling gets him. One thing I do like about David Warner is he will always smile when he gets a good one. He appreciates when good bowling gets him.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns David Warner is back.



Lost the toss, batting first, cloudy conditions and Warner smashed fifty from just 66 balls!!!! David Warner is back.Lost the toss, batting first, cloudy conditions and Warner smashed fifty from just 66 balls!!!! https://t.co/socgmmvdVe

Rajhans @imrajhans__ Well played, David Warner!



Australia and England team combinations for the second Ashes Test at the Lord's

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson.

After 37 overs Australia reached 142/2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith unbeaten at the crease.

