"Lord for a reason"- Top 10 funny memes as Shardul Thakur turns around a horror night and wins 1st ODI for India against New Zealand

Team India bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur overcame a stunning onslaught from Michael Bracewell and held his nerves to see India home in a cliffhanger game. The hosts won the first ODI against New Zealand narrowly by 12 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

The Rohit Sharma-led home side batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up a mammoth total of 349/8. Shubman Gill (208) hit a dazzling double century and powered his side to a massive score.

In a steep chase, New Zealand found themselves in all sorts of trouble after collapsing to 131/6 in 28.4 overs. Team India had a clear upper hand as the target seemed out of reach of the visitors at that juncture.

However, Michael Bracewell (140) played a blinder. He put on a stunning 162-run partnership with Mitchell Santner (57) to bring his side roaring back into the contest.

Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya bowled decently and picked up a couple of wickets to halt New Zealand's march towards the target. In the final over, they needed 20 runs with Bracewell on strike while the Men in Blue needed one wicket. With no option left, Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Shardul Thakur, who went for 34 runs in his last two overs.

Bracewell smashed a mighty six off the very first ball to put even more pressure on Shardul Thakur and gain huge momentum. Shardul delivered a high bouncer next up, which the umpire declared as wide.

Under the pump, Thakur gathered himself and bowled a wonderful full delivery. He managed to dismiss Bracewell off the second delivery to win the game for his side.

Fans react after Shardul Thakur helps India edge out New Zealand in 1st ODI in Hyderabad

Indian cricket fans enjoyed a high-scoring thriller filled with ebbs and flows between the two top-ranked ODI teams. They took note of Shardul Thakur's roller-coaster night with the ball and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best reactions:

LORD SHERDUL @sherdul_thakur THAT'S WHY HE IS LORD SHARDUL THAKUR 🛐

DIPTI MSDIAN @Diptiranjan_7 We all believe in Lord Shardul Thakur supremacy!

Sahil @mysondaniel86is ‍♂️

Sahil @mysondaniel86is #INDvsNZ #LordShardul Lord Shardul supremacy, gave some hopes to Kiwis, only to get Bracewell out in the end‍♂️

Kishan @champakChaCha7 Fu#kle Ball from Lord Shardul Thakur has won us the game. Lord for a reason



Lord for a reason Fu#kle Ball from Lord Shardul Thakur has won us the game. Lord for a reason https://t.co/Ip4LXW1anV

The second ODI between the two sides will be played in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

