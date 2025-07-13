Lord's social media handle reveals players' lunch menu for Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The official social media handle of the Lord's Cricket Ground revealed its lunch menu for Day 4 (Sunday, July 13) of the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India. The players were served mouthwatering dishes after the morning session, which also included a set of vegetarian dishes.

The lunch at the iconic venue is quite popular among the players, and it is known to have sumptuous delicacies. Some of the dishes that were part of the menu on Day 4 were tomato and basil soup, chicken and wild mushroom lasagne, fillet of cod and butternut squash.

The elaborate menu also consisted of curries like chicken tikka curry, paneer korma and lentil curry. The desserts section had healthy options like fruit salad and Greek yoghurt with summer berries.

Sharing the lunch menu for Day 4, the stadium's official X handle wrote:

"On offer in the Players’ Dining Room today!"

Meanwhile, England won the toss and chose to bat first in the ongoing Lord's Test. There was nothing to separate the two teams after their respective first innings, with both registering scores of 387.

England's second innings kicked off during the final moments of Day 3. The Indian bowlers dominated the morning session on the fourth day, claiming four crucial wickets. The hosts went into Lunch at 98/4 after 25 overs.

"You don't get such tasty food everywhere" - Ravichandran Ashwin on the lunch menu at Lord's

Speaking ahead of the third Test, former Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that Lord's has one of the best lunch options for the players. He stated that he even asked India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to share the menu of the ongoing Test with him.

The 38-year-old praised the chefs at the stadium and reserved high praise for the desserts. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Ash Ki Baat', he said (from 2:32):

"I spoke to Bumrah and asked him about the daily lunch menu at Lord's. I want to see that. The lunch at Lord's is a different treat altogether. When we played Test matches there, Ravi bhai used to ask the chef, 'What is in it for tomorrow?'. The chef and the way they set up the whole lunch (is great), and you don't get such tasty food everywhere. It's great food, they cook Indian food, and the desserts are out of this world."

The five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series is evenly poised at 1-1. England chased down a 371-run target with five wickets in hand in the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors bounced back by claiming a historic 336-run victory in the subsequent fixture at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

