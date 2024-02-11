"Lord Temba Bavuma - 2, RCB - 0"- Top 10 funny memes as Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Durban Super Giants in final to win SA20 2024 trophy

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) defeated Durban Super Giants (DSG) comfortably by 89 runs in the summit clash of SA20 2024 on Saturday, February 10, at Newlands, Cape Town. The Aiden Markram-led side has stamped their authority on the SA20 league by winning both editions of the tournament so far.

After opting to bat first, Sunrisers managed to reach a dominating total of 204/3 in the first innings. Top-order batters Tom Abell (55) and Jordan Hermann (42) set the momentum for middle-order batters Tristan Stubbs (56*) and Aiden Markram (42*) to finish the innings on a high with blazing knocks in the death overs.

In a steep chase of 205, the Durban Super Giants got off to a poor start as their top order crumbled under pressure. Matthew Breetzke (18) and Wiaan Mulder (38) tried hard to resurrect their innings after joining hands at 7/3. However, Sunrisers bowlers never let them claw back into the game.

Heinrich Klaasen's departure for a golden duck in the 11th over was a defining blow for the Super Giants. Marco Jansen ended up with a 5-wicket haul as SEC skittled out DSG for 115 in 17 overs to win the trophy.

Fans enjoyed the lopsided final of SA20 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes after the conclusion of the match.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I thought we gave 20-30 runs more"- Durban Super Giants captain Keshav Maharaj after loss against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 2024 final

At the post-match presentation, DSG skipper Keshav Maharaj reflected on the loss, saying:

"At the start, if you had told us we would have made the final I would have taken It. It was a big turnaround from the last season and we lost to the better team on the day. I thought we gave 20-30 runs more, it was a good wicket and we were confident but we lost wickets at regular intervals.

He added:

"Kudos to the SunRisers. The support staff and team have been very supportive. The captaincy journey has been a pleasant one and it is the team that have made it so. Thank you for all the support, we will hopefully take all of that and build on it in the next season.

