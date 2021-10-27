'Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha'- Harbhajan Singh reminds Mohammad Amir about 2010 spot-fixing scandal amid a heated verbal duel on Twitter

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir engaged in a verbal back and forth on Twitter on Wednesday.

It all started with Amir taking to his official account to post a jibe at Singh. Amir posted a video of the Faisalabad Test between the arch-rivals in 2006 where Harbhajan was smashed for four sixes by Shahid Afridi.

Amir wrote:

"https://t.co/tZGLtwBKCa me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me 😅😅😅😅thora ziada ho gia tha"

Not one to take a jibe from anyone, Harbhajan proceeded to remind Amir about the 2010 Lord's Test. The Pakistani seamer, along with his partner Mohammad Asif, deliberately bowled no-balls.

He wrote:

"Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game,"

It was later confirmed that Amir and Asif had done so at the behest of then skipper Salman Butt. The trio were in constant touch with corruptors. Amir was handed a five-year ban and a jail term. He returned to international cricket in 2016 but retired four years later.

'Yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi'- Harbhajan Singh to Mohammad Amir

Harbhajan did not stop here. The off-spinner went on to remind Amir about the six he hit against the left-arm pacer during the 2010 Asia Cup.

Singh wrote:

"Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said 🤣

Post India's defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener, Harbhajan has been busy having back and forth against former Pakistan cricketers, especially Shoaib Akhtar.

India relinquished their proud record of not losing to Pakistan in a World Cup on Sunday thanks to a thorough professional performance by the Babar Azam-led unit.

On Wednesday, Pakistan completed another brilliant win at the expense of New Zealand to make it two-in-two.

