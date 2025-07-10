Lord's weather forecast July 10: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test?

Team India are all set to take on England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in the third Test of the five-match series. The tightly contested series is currently tied at 1-1. England came from behind to win the first Test at Headingley in Leeds. India then dominated the second Test to register a record 336-run victory at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Shubman Gill has led from the front for the visitors, amassing 585 runs in four innings at an exceptional average of 146.25. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant has also impressed with 342 runs from four innings at an average of 85.50. In the bowling department, Akash Deep claimed 10 wickets in Birmingham, while Mohammed Siraj stood out with a six-fer in the first innings of the second Test.

Both teams will be keen to take the crucial 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. While India will be a confident lot heading into Lord's, Ben Stokes-led England will be expected to bounce back strongly.

Lord's weather forecast for Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Luckily, rain has not had a big say in the England vs India 2025 Test series so far. Looking at the weather forecast for Day 1 of the Lord's Test on Thursday, July 10, AccuWeather states that it will be mostly sunny and hot in the morning, with the temperature in the range of 28 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during his phase is three percent, while cloud cover would be 22 percent.

The weather forecast is pretty similar for afternoon as well on Day 1 of the third England vs India Test at Lord's. As per AccuWeather, conditions will remain mostly sunny and hot, with the temperature rising to around 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation in the afternoon will remain low at three percent. Further, the cloud cover is likely to be 19 percent and humidity level 34 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather forecast for Day 1 of the third England vs India Test at Lord's, AccuWeather's prediction says that conditions will be clear, with the temperature likely to fall to around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation remains low at three percent. The cloud cover during this period is likely to be around 14 percent and humidity level 52 percent.

