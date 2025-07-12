Lord's weather forecast July 12: What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test?

India and England continued to trade blows on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord's, with the neither side gaining complete ascendancy by stumps. Resuming their first innings at 251-4, England lost three early wickets as Jasprit Bumrah sent back Ben Stokes (44), Joe Root (104) and Chris Woakes (0) in quick succession.

Having reduced England to 271-7, India would have been hoping to keep the hosts under 325. However, half-centuries from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) lifted the English side to a competitive 387 even as Bumrah ended up with excellent figures of 5-74 from 27 overs.

In response, India went to stumps on Day 2 at Lord's at 145-3 after 43 overs. The visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13, but KL Rahul (53*) and Karun Nair (40) added 61 for the second wicket to lift India. Skipper Shubman Gill experienced a rare failure as he was caught behind off Chris Woakes for 16. At stumps on Day 2, Rishabh Pant (19*) was giving company to Rahul.

Lord's weather forecast for Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Rain has not had a say in the third Test between India and England at Lord's so far. Looking forward to Day 3, AccuWeather states that it will be sunny and hot in the morning, with the temperature in the range of 29 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is low at three percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be zero percent and the humidity level 46 percent.

Shifting forecast to the afternoon weather conditions on Day 3 of the England vs India Test at Lord's, AccuWeather predicts that it would be sunny and hot, with the temperature around 30 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is one percent, the cloud cover is likely to remain low at seven percent, while the humidity level during this phase would be in the range of 33 percent.

As for the evening weather forecast at Lord's for Day 3 of the third Test, AccuWeather's prediction states that it would be mainly clear, with the temperature around 19 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is zero percent, while the cloud cover is likely to 25 percent and the humidity level 50 percent.

