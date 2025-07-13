Lord's weather forecast July 13: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test?

The India vs England third Test at Lord's continued to produce intriguing cricket on Day 3 on Saturday, July 12. It would be fair to say that neither side has gained the upper hand in the contest after three days of hard-fought Test cricket.

India resumed their first innings on Day 3 at 145-3, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 53 and Rishabh Pant on 19. The duo took the score to 248 before Pant (74) was run out by a direct hit from Ben Stokes, while attempting an extremely risky single. Rahul perished immediately after reaching his hundred, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed a defiant 72.

Despite some crucial contributions, India failed to take a significant first innings lead against England at Lord's. In fact, they ended up scoring 387 runs, the exact total that England made in their first innings. At stumps on Day 3, the hosts were 2-0 no loss after one over of complete drama.

Lord's weather forecast for Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Weather has not affected the ongoing India vs England Test at Lord's so far. Looking forward to Day 4 of the Test match on Sunday, AccuWeather states that it will be partly sunny and hot in the morning, with the temperature in the range of 27 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is low at two percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 29 percent and humidity level 61 percent.

Shifting focus to afternoon weather conditions at Lord's for Day 4 of the India-England Test match, AccuWeather predicts that it will be partly sunny and hot, with the temperature rising slightly to 30 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase remains low at three percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 59 percent and humidity level 35 percent.

Looking at evening weather conditions for Day 4 of the Test match, AccuWeather's prediction says that it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation remains low at six percent. The cloud cover is likely to be high at 91 percent, while the humidity level would be 54 percent.

