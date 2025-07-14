Lord's weather forecast July 14: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test?

India and England continued to battle it out on Day 4 of the third Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium on Sunday, July 13. The hosts resumed their second innings on 2-0 and were bowled out for 192 in 62.1 overs. Joe Root top-scored for England with 40, while skipper Ben Stokes contributed 33. For India, Washington Sundar claimed four wickets for just 22 runs in 12.1 overs.

Chasing 193, the visitors got off to a poor start and crumbled to 58-4 by stumps on Day 4 at Lord's. Yashasvi Jaiswal perished for a duck, while Karun Nair (14), skipper Shubman Gill (6) and nightwatchman Akash Deep (1) also fell cheaply. At stumps, KL Rahul was unbeaten for 33. For England, Brydon Carse claimed 2-11, while Stokes and Jofra Archer picked up one each.

The Lord's Test is finely balanced heading into Day 5. While India need 135 runs to go 2-1 up in the series, England must pick up six wickets.

Lord's weather forecast for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The weather has not had any impact so far in the Lord's Test between India and England. There is a moderate chance of rain in the morning on Day 5 of the Test match. As per AccuWeather, it will be partly sunny, breezy and warm in the morning, with chances of a shower in spots. The probability of precipitation is 41 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 52 percent.

Looking at the afternoon weather forecast for Day 5 of the India vs England Lord's Test, AccuWeather states that conditions will be partly sunny, breezy and warm, with the temperature around 27 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is low at four percent. The cloud cover and humidity level are likely to be 36 percent.

The India-England Test at Lord's is unlikely to go into the last session. If it does, the weather is not expected to play spoilsport. As per AccuWeather, the evening weather at Lord's for Monday states that it will be partly cloudy. The probability of precipitation during this phase is low at four percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 11 percent and humidity level 50 percent.

