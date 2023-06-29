"Lost 293 waala" - Virender Sehwag shares picture of bats he used during his most memorable knocks

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag is considered one of the greatest openers to have played the game. He enthralled viewers during his playing days, delivering numerous outstanding knocks across formats.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, June 29, Sehwag shared a photograph featuring the bats he used in some of his most memorable knocks. The 44-year-old also mentioned that he had misplaced the willow with which he scored his famous 293 against Sri Lanka in 2009 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Captioning the post, Sehwag wrote:

"Bat mein hai dum - 309, 319 , 219, 119 , 254. Pyaare saathi. Lost 293 waala."

It is worth mentioning that with his knock of 309 against Pakistan in 2004 at the Multan International Cricket Stadium, he became the first Indian to hit a triple century in Test matches. Furthermore, he is also the only Indian to have two triple hundreds against his name in the longest format.

"Told Sachin Tendulkar to do something if I got my third triple hundred" - Virender Sehwag on his 293-run knock against Sri Lanka

Virender Sehwag would have become the first-ever player to have three triple centuries to his name had he crossed the 300-run mark against Sri Lanka in 2009.

The dynamic batter missed out by just seven runs, as he was dismissed for 293. Apart from the record, he also lost the chance to ask Sachin Tendulkar to do "something" for him.

During his appearance on 'The Ranveer Show' earlier this year, Sehwag revealed that Tendulkar had agreed to do whatever he asked him to if the Delhi-born slammed a triple century in the match.

Here's what he said about the innings:

"I haven't told anyone why I wanted to score my third triple hundred so badly. I won't ever reveal it in my life. I can tell you that I told Sachin Tendulkar to do something if I got my third triple hundred. He agreed to do whatever I asked him to do if I was able to get to that score."

Virender Sehwag's second triple ton came against South Africa. The swashbuckling batter came up with a sensational 319-run knock against the Proteas in Chennai (2008). This still remains the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Tests.

