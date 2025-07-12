Former England captain Michael Atherton slammed the umpires over Shubman Gill receiving treatment on the field during the third Test against India. The game is being played at Lord's.

Atherton questioned the on-field umpires for allowing Shubman Gill to receive treatment on the field, causing multiple delays during the game. During the 110th over of England's innings, Gill lay down on the ground to get his back treated, which stopped play temporarily.

“At one stage, towards the end of England’s innings, Gill lay down for treatment on his back, and the umpires condoned a lengthy stoppage, instead of instructing him to leave the field, to allow play to resume. From stoppages for minor injuries, to delays for attempted ball changes, to fussiness over the state of the popping crease — once the groundstaff were called on to flatten where the batsmen were standing — the umpires have lost control of this issue," he wrote in The Times (via The Indian Express).

Shubman Gill also requested that the umpires change the ball multiple times on the third day and was visibly upset, engaging in animated conversations with the officials on the ground, which added to the delays.

At the moment, India are on 145/3 at the close of play on the third day, trailing England's first innings total of 387 by 242 runs.

Shubman Gill fails to shine at Lord's

Meanwhile, Indian captain Shubman Gill, who has been in sublime touch this series, failed to make an impact at Lord's. Before this Test, he had already piled on 585 runs from four innings with three hundreds, including a double hundred.

However, he could not carry the same form into his first innings here at the iconic venue. Gill was dismissed for just 16 runs off 44 balls, including a couple of boundaries. Attempting to press forward on an outside off delivery, he only managed a faint outside edge back to the wicketkeeper, which cut short his stay at the crease.

Should he get another opportunity to bat in the second innings, the right-hander will be keen to get a big score at the 'Home of Cricket' with India also looking to take a 2-1 lead and build on their previous victory.

