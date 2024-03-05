"Lost the match at 9 o'clock on day one" - Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni questions captain's decision to bat first

Tamil Nadu cricket team's coach Sulakshan Kulkarni did not mince his words after a deflating loss to Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals. The former first-class cricketer blamed captain R Sai Kishore for choosing to bat first after winning the toss.

Having chosen to bat first on a bowling-friendly surface, the tourists stumbled to 42-5. They eventually crumbled to 146 and Mumbai went on to take a lead of 232. The visitors crashed to an innings defeat eventually.

Speaking after the match, Kulkarni admitted that the decision at a toss made a significant difference. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he claimed:

"I always speak straightforward -- we lost the match at 9 o'clock on day one. The moment I saw the wicket I exactly knew what we were going to get. Everything was set, we won the toss, as a coach, as a Mumbaikar, I know the conditions well. We should have bowled but the captain had some different instinct."

The 57-year-old elaborated that he already knew it would be a tough match:

"When I saw that they had played on a different pitch in the quarter-final and what wicket they gave, (that) moment I realised that this is a seaming-friendly wicket and it was going to be a very tough match, we would have to play really well to win this game. Ultimately he [Sai Kishore] is the boss. I can give my feedback and inputs (on) the kind of wickets and Mumbai's mindset also."

Mumbai had stumbled to 106-7 at one stage, sensing an upper hand for Tamil Nadu. However, the 105-run stand between Shardul Thakur and Hardik Tamore brought their side back into the contest. Thakur struck 109, while Tanush Kotian made 89 to propel Mumbai to 378.

"That first half an hour got in the batsman's minds" - Sulakshan Kulkarni

Mumbai cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Kulkarni added that Sai Kishore's decision baffled them as they were mentally prepared to field first:

"We were mentally prepared that whoever wins the toss would bowl first. We knew that we would bowl first. The moment they (TV broadcast) said we would bat first, whatever you say, it goes in the batsmen's minds. That first half an hour got in the batsman's minds."

In the process, Mumbai reached their 48th Ranji final.

