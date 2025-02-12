"Lost phone last week and is set to lose his No.1 ODI rank this week" - Fans react to Babar Azam's early dismissal in PAK vs SA 2025 Tri-series match

Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam failed to score big in the side's tri-nation series match against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12. After being asked to bowl first, the Men in Green were required to chase down a daunting 353-run target in the ODI fixture.

The onus was on Babar to provide his team with a flying start. The former captain is playing in a new role, opening the innings for Pakistan following Saim Ayub's ankle injury.

Babar was off to a decent start, scoring 23 runs off 19 balls with the help of four boundaries. However, he failed to convert it into a big score, losing his wicket in the seventh over off right-arm pacer Wiaan Mulder's bowling.

The 30-year-old was trolled heavily on social media following his LBW dismissal. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

It is worth mentioning that Babar has not scored a century in 63 innings. His last ton came on August 30, 2023, when he scored 151 against Nepal in the opening match of the Asia Cup. A few Pakistani supporters suggested that the batter may lose his place in the national team if he failed to turn things around at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"If Babar Azam continues to play like this in the Champions Trophy then he will be the first player to be in the top 5 of the ODI rankings and yet get dropped from the team after champions trophy," wrote a fan.

"Babar Azam is very Lucky. Now Pakistan can’t change squad for Champions Trophy 2025. - 11th Feb was the last date to make changes in Squad," commented another.

"Pakistan cricket board ka. Bahut bada Dil Hai. Jo Babar Azam ko abhi bhi khila rahe hain. uski is time Jaisi condition hai usko, drop karne ke alava aur kuch bhi Banta nahin Hai [Pakistan cricket board has a very big heart that they are still making Babar play. His condition is such that he has to be dropped]," chimed in yet another.

Babar struggled to get going in the opening match of the ongoing tri-national series as well. He was dismissed for just 10 runs in Pakistan's 78-run defeat to New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"I sent him a message" - Basit Ali urges Babar Azam to change his batting stance ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Speaking about Babar Azam's underwhelming form, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali opined that the top-order batter needed to make a few changes to his stance.

He disclosed that he had even sent a message to Babar, asking him to shorten his stance for better feet movement. Speaking in his YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-expert said:

"I sent him a message and adviced him to shorten his stance. Now he is such a big player, what do I say? If he is not able to understand this, I am telling this to those whom he listens to. With his stance, he shuffles as well, which restricts his feet movement."

The final of the tri-nation series will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14. The winner of the ongoing match between Pakistan and South Africa will join New Zealand in the summit clash.

