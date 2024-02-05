“Love the way he wants to keep growing and developing his game” - Gary Kirsten praises young Indian batter

Gujarat Titans (GT) mentor Gary Kirsten hailed new franchise captain and Indian batter Shubman Gill, describing him as someone who wants to keep growing and developing his game.

Gill was named the new Gujarat Titans captain after all-rounder Hardik Pandya was traded to his original Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). The former had a stupendous IPL 2023 season, smashing 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80, with three hundreds and four fifties.

In an interview with PTI-Bhasha, as quoted as saying by The Print, Kirsten praised the new GT skipper and stated:

“Shubman is one of the best players. 900 plus runs in the last IPL season, not many can do that…I just love the way he wants to keep growing and developing his game. Looking forward to having him as a captain. He is a smart guy and will enjoy his captaincy.”

The 56-year-old, however, offered a dead bat to a question about whether he was open to the idea of coaching Team India again.

“I come to India every year and I love it. I am about to go for my eighth IPL season and I enjoy working with the Gujarat Titans. Ashish Nehra (head coach) is a close mate and we just enjoy working in that Cricket environment together. Vikram Solanki (Director of Cricket) is also there. It would be a great honour to be offered a job at the national level but I am not sure about that. But yes, I always enjoy going back to India (for IPL),” Kirsten replied.

Gujarat Titans finished runners-up in IPL 2023, going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final in Ahmedabad in a last-ball thriller.

Shubman Gill returned to form with a fine ton in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Gujarat Titans will be pleased with their skipper Gill’s return to form with the willow. After a string of low scores, he scored an elegant 104 off 147 balls in the second innings of the Visakhapatnam Test against England, which the hosts won by 106 runs.

Gill, who was dismissed in a disappointing fashion for 34 in the first innings, held things together for the hosts in the second essay after James Anderson dismissed the Indian openers cheaply. The right-handed batter struck 11 fours and two sixes in his knock, adding 89 runs for the fifth wicket with Axar Patel.

India set England a target of 399 and bowled them out for 292 in 69.2 overs.

