"Love you, Jatta"- Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes as opener Shikhar Dhawan turns 37

The Indian cricket community extended warm wishes to Indian ODI opener Shikhar Dhawan as he turned 37 on Monday (December 5). The southpaw is currently in Bangladesh, playing a 3-match ODI series against the neighboring nation.

Dhawan has only been in the reckoning for the ODI format for Team India over the past few years as selectors have preferred others in Test and T20I formats. He also led the Indian side on a couple of occasions in ODI series over the past year as other multi-format players were rested due to work-load management.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to place in India next winter, the birthday boy needs to put on consistent performances in the bilateral series to secure his opening spot, as youngsters like Shubman Gill are eagerly waiting on the sidelines.

On the occasion of his 37th birthday, Dhawan's teammates and other members of the cricket fraternity were quick to wish him well on social media platforms. Harbhajan Singh led the way with a special post on Twitter.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh 🤗 #jattatskype Happy Birthday brother @SDhawan25 Always a laughter when you are around.. Never a dull moment . Keep shining and rising .. love you jatta Happy Birthday brother @SDhawan25 Always a laughter when you are around.. Never a dull moment . Keep shining and rising .. love you jatta ❤️🤗 #jattatskype 😉 https://t.co/sr8GHLqgIW

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 🤪 stay blessed brother! Lots of love 🤗 Happy birthday Gabbar 🦁 May you keep pulling the ball as hard as Zoravar is pulling your nose🤪 stay blessed brother! Lots of love 🤗 @SDhawan25 Happy birthday Gabbar 🦁 May you keep pulling the ball as hard as Zoravar is pulling your nose 👃🤪 stay blessed brother! Lots of love 🤗 @SDhawan25 ❤️ https://t.co/d6owe5ft7b

ICC @ICC Happy birthday to Shikhar Dhawan!



34 Tests, 139 ODIs, 62 T20Is

🏏 9712 international runs

24 centuries



🤝 Along with Rohit Sharma, he is part of the most prolific partnership in men's T20I cricket, with the pair having scored runs together Happy birthday to Shikhar Dhawan!34 Tests, 139 ODIs, 62 T20Is🏏 9712 international runs24 centuries🤝 Along with Rohit Sharma, he is part of the most prolific partnership in men's T20I cricket, with the pair having scoredruns together 🇮🇳 Happy birthday to Shikhar Dhawan! 🎂 👕 34 Tests, 139 ODIs, 62 T20Is🏏 9712 international runs💯 24 centuries🤝 Along with Rohit Sharma, he is part of the most prolific partnership in men's T20I cricket, with the pair having scored 1️⃣7️⃣4️⃣3️⃣ runs together 🔥 https://t.co/oAXvH6jj84

Munaf Patel @munafpa99881129 Happy Birthday Gabbar, Wishing you healthy life ahead & much needed back in form @SDhawan25 Happy Birthday Gabbar, Wishing you healthy life ahead & much needed back in form @SDhawan25 https://t.co/0xujF5lKP6

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



Keep up the smile Wishing you a very happy birthday 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒓Keep up the smile @SDhawan25 Wishing you a very happy birthday 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒓 🎂😉Keep up the smile @SDhawan25 👑 https://t.co/LPAsyf2Voe

Ishant Sharma wishes Shikhar Dhawan via Instagram story

Kedar Jadhav wishes Shikhar Dhawan via Instagram story

Ajinkya Rahane wishes Shikhar Dhawan via Instagram story

Deepak Chahar wishes Shikhar Dhawan via Instagram story

BCCI @BCCI international matches

international runs

2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner



Here's wishing



#TeamIndia international matchesinternational runs2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winnerHere's wishing @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday! 2⃣6⃣7⃣ international matches 👍1⃣0⃣8⃣5⃣6⃣ international runs 👌2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/wOBToFjzj7

"If Shikhar Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm" - Wasim Jaffer on Team India's ODI opener

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer put his weight behind Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh. He opined that the seasoned veteran would regain the rhythm after getting some game time consistently.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

"If Shikhar Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm. Dhawan has not been able to play many matches because he only plays ODI cricket. India has played numerous T20s this year because of T20 World Cup."

He added:

"His partnership with Rohit Sharma has always been good. India’s top three are one of the best. One of them always stepped up when India scored 300+. There is enough experience.”

Dhawan will be back in action on Wednesday (December 7) when Team India face Bangladesh in the second ODI in Dhaka.

Poll : 0 votes