"Love you, Jatta"- Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes as opener Shikhar Dhawan turns 37

The Indian cricket community extended warm wishes to Indian ODI opener Shikhar Dhawan as he turned 37 on Monday (December 5). The southpaw is currently in Bangladesh, playing a 3-match ODI series against the neighboring nation.
Dhawan has only been in the reckoning for the ODI format for Team India over the past few years as selectors have preferred others in Test and T20I formats. He also led the Indian side on a couple of occasions in ODI series over the past year as other multi-format players were rested due to work-load management.
With the ODI World Cup scheduled to place in India next winter, the birthday boy needs to put on consistent performances in the bilateral series to secure his opening spot, as youngsters like Shubman Gill are eagerly waiting on the sidelines.
On the occasion of his 37th birthday, Dhawan's teammates and other members of the cricket fraternity were quick to wish him well on social media platforms. Harbhajan Singh led the way with a special post on Twitter.
"If Shikhar Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm" - Wasim Jaffer on Team India's ODI opener
Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer put his weight behind Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh. He opined that the seasoned veteran would regain the rhythm after getting some game time consistently.
Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:
"If Shikhar Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm. Dhawan has not been able to play many matches because he only plays ODI cricket. India has played numerous T20s this year because of T20 World Cup."
He added:
"His partnership with Rohit Sharma has always been good. India’s top three are one of the best. One of them always stepped up when India scored 300+. There is enough experience.”
Dhawan will be back in action on Wednesday (December 7) when Team India face Bangladesh in the second ODI in Dhaka.