"Love you, Jatta"- Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes as opener Shikhar Dhawan turns 37

By Balakrishna
Modified Dec 05, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan with his opening partner Rohit Sharma (right) - @GETTY IMAGES

The Indian cricket community extended warm wishes to Indian ODI opener Shikhar Dhawan as he turned 37 on Monday (December 5). The southpaw is currently in Bangladesh, playing a 3-match ODI series against the neighboring nation.

Dhawan has only been in the reckoning for the ODI format for Team India over the past few years as selectors have preferred others in Test and T20I formats. He also led the Indian side on a couple of occasions in ODI series over the past year as other multi-format players were rested due to work-load management.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to place in India next winter, the birthday boy needs to put on consistent performances in the bilateral series to secure his opening spot, as youngsters like Shubman Gill are eagerly waiting on the sidelines.

On the occasion of his 37th birthday, Dhawan's teammates and other members of the cricket fraternity were quick to wish him well on social media platforms. Harbhajan Singh led the way with a special post on Twitter.

Happy Birthday brother @SDhawan25 Always a laughter when you are around.. Never a dull moment . Keep shining and rising .. love you jatta ❤️🤗 #jattatskype 😉 https://t.co/sr8GHLqgIW
Happy birthday Gabbar 🦁 May you keep pulling the ball as hard as Zoravar is pulling your nose 👃🤪 stay blessed brother! Lots of love 🤗 @SDhawan25 ❤️ https://t.co/d6owe5ft7b
Keep killing them with your smile, Gabbar. 😊Happy birthday, @SDhawan25 🎂💗 https://t.co/Cx4Nmm7p1D
🇮🇳 Happy birthday to Shikhar Dhawan! 🎂 👕 34 Tests, 139 ODIs, 62 T20Is🏏 9712 international runs💯 24 centuries🤝 Along with Rohit Sharma, he is part of the most prolific partnership in men's T20I cricket, with the pair having scored 1️⃣7️⃣4️⃣3️⃣ runs together 🔥 https://t.co/oAXvH6jj84
Happy Birthday Gabbar, Wishing you healthy life ahead & much needed back in form @SDhawan25 https://t.co/0xujF5lKP6
Wishing you a very happy birthday 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒓 🎂😉Keep up the smile @SDhawan25 👑 https://t.co/LPAsyf2Voe
Happy Birthday Jatt Ji 💙🎂@SDhawan25 https://t.co/jhRnIn6wTm
From Shers to Gabbar Sher! 🦁Happy Birthday Shikhar paaji! 🥳#ShikharDhawan #HappyBirthday #PunjabKings @prabhsimran01 @rdchahar1 @jiteshsharma_ @atharva_taide14 @BhanukaRajapak3 @baltejdhanda @SDhawan25 https://t.co/Qxshvhi9S6
Happy birthday paaji @SDhawan25 🎂lots of love And blessings ♥️ https://t.co/28AHKIdw38
To Dha-Wan and only Gabbar of Indian cricket 💪, #HappyBirthday Shikhar bhai! 🥳🎂 #HappyBirthday @SDhawan25 https://t.co/btO2g6glI3
2⃣6⃣7⃣ international matches 👍1⃣0⃣8⃣5⃣6⃣ international runs 👌2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/wOBToFjzj7

"If Shikhar Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm" - Wasim Jaffer on Team India's ODI opener

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer put his weight behind Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh. He opined that the seasoned veteran would regain the rhythm after getting some game time consistently.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

"If Shikhar Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm. Dhawan has not been able to play many matches because he only plays ODI cricket. India has played numerous T20s this year because of T20 World Cup."

He added:

"His partnership with Rohit Sharma has always been good. India’s top three are one of the best. One of them always stepped up when India scored 300+. There is enough experience.”

Dhawan will be back in action on Wednesday (December 7) when Team India face Bangladesh in the second ODI in Dhaka.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
