“Lower to lele bhai apne size ka” - Ishant Sharma recalls first meeting with Virat Kohli 

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has recalled his first meeting with Virat Kohli when he had gone for U-17 Delhi trails. The fast bowler revealed that he was quite shy back then and did know how to react when Kohli cheekily asked him to wear lowers of the right size.

Both Ishant and Kohli progressed through the U-17 and U-19 ranks to first-class cricket and have gone on to represent India with great distinction. During their journey, they have also formed a great bond of friendship.

In an interview to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Ishant opened on his first interaction with Kohli. Recalling interesting details, he said:

“I was wearing a very small lower and I had gone for U-17 trials. He [Kohli] had played U-15 for Delhi before. I had heard a lot about him. People used to call him Viru. He was from Rajkumar Sharma sir’s academy and in a match against them, he hammered me on a patta wicket. I was quick at that time, but wayward.

“After being hammered in that match, somehow my name came up for U-17 trials for Delhi. That’s where I met him and he told me, ‘lower to lele bhai apne size ka’. (Brother, at least buy a lower of your size). I was very shy at that time and did not interact at lot," he added.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ishant Sharma said - "Virat Kohli is My Best friend in the world cricket. He's like brother to me". Ishant Sharma said - "Virat Kohli is My Best friend in the world cricket. He's like brother to me". https://t.co/WUIHV9HMJ7

Praising Kohli’s knowledge of the game, Ishant added that the batter knew a lot more about reverse swing than him at a very young age. Sharing an example, he said:

“We used to play with the SF ball. He knew how to get the ball to reverse. In one of the games, he ensured the ball reverses and I claimed 13 wickets. After that, we became good friends.”

34-year-old Ishant has played 105 Tests and 80 ODIs, claiming 311 and 115 wickets respectively.

“Anushka Sharma has brought in a lot of calmness in his life” - Ishant on Kohli's spiritual transformation

Lately, Kohli has been seen visiting a lot of spiritual places. There was a time when the batter was known as a party animal. Sharing his thoughts on the transformation, Ishant credited Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma. The pacer said:

“I have seen that phase [non-spiritual kind] of his as well. But Anushka Sharma has brought in a lot of calmness in his life. Now, we speak about spirituality and how he is going to temples. When he talks to me, he is his normal self, but outside he has to show he is Virat Kohli, so he is a bit sophisticated. Otherwise, he is still chilled out.”

Kohli will next be seen in action during India’s multi-format tour to West Indies, which begins on July 12.

