LPL 2020: Dale Steyn joins Kandy Tuskers

Celebrated Proteas pacer Dale Steyn is set to join the Kandy Tusker's squad for the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020), after having played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2020.

The franchise announced the same through their twitter account and wrote, "We are also thrilled to announce that one of the greatest bowlers of all time @DaleSteyn62 will join the Kandy Tuskers squad!".

The news comes after the Kandy-based franchise was buoyed by the signing of Brendan Taylor earlier this week. The franchise had suffered a major setback when two of their key players, Chris Gayle and Liam Plunkett, pulled out of the tournament.

Dale Steyn had a very mediocre IPL 2020 campaign with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 37-year-old speedster featured in just 3 of RCB's games and picked up just one wicket, whilst bowling at an economy of 11.40.

Despite this, however, Steyn's inclusion in their side will boost the Kandy Tuskers, and they'll be hoping that he can roll back the years and produce some match-winning spells for them. Among others, they've some proven match-winners in their ranks, including Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis.

The Tuskers' squad also features two former India players in Munaf Patel and Irfan Pathan.

LPL 2020 to kick off on November 26

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium at Hambantota will host all LPL 2020 games.

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League is set to kick off on November 26, and the first match will see Kandy Tuskers lock horns with the Colombo Kings. The tournament is set to feature 5 teams that will compete in a 'round-robin knockout' format. All LPL 2020 games will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium at Hambantota.

The tournament will consist of two double-headers every day up until the semi-finals which are scheduled to take place on December 13 and 14. The final will be held on the December 16.