LPL 2020: 'Got to drive a car and have a party' - Colombo Kings star Andre Russell claims he's 'fresh'

Colombo Kings all-rounder Andre Russell recently revealed that he got some downtime in Dubai after a disappointing IPL 2020 campaign. He stated that he is looking forward to playing in the Lanka Premier League, which starts on Thursday (November 26) in Hambantota.

Andre Russell scored a meagre 117 runs at an average of 13 and picked up 6 wickets at a not-so-impressive economy rate of 9.72 in 10 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. The T20 giant, however, claimed that he feels rejuvenated both physically and mentally after taking some time off in Dubai.

“Yes, I have been on the road for close to four months now. It started with the CPL (Caribbean Premier League), then IPL and now here...it’s been though life in the bubble for me. However, I got a sense of freedom in Dubai after the IPL – got to drive a car, have a party and listened to some music. I feel fresh now, as if I am coming from home. It’s going to take time for us to get used to but I will do my best to do well in this league,” Andre Russell told Gulf News.

While a lot of the big names in international cricket have pulled out of LPL 2020, Andre Russell remains an integral part of the Angelo Mathews-led Colombo Kings. About taking part in the inaugural edition, the West Indian said that he wants to stamp his authority in Sri Lanka just like he has done all over the world.

“I have been stamping my authority all around the world. In Sri Lanka, it’s a new league and it’s going to be fun. We have to make sure to help some of the young players grow. The team has a good captain in Angelo Mathews, he is a lovely cricketer and has a good head on his shoulders. There are some good local talents also and I want to contribute in whatever way I can,” Andre Russell reasoned.

‘I will take my fitness extremely seriously for next three months,’ says Andre Russell

Andre Russell last played for the West Indies in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in March this year

Apart from his ability to smack a ball on any length over the boundary, Andre Russell has also been in the news over the last couple of years for a recurring knee injury.

“Yes, I have been struggling with my knees for the last two years. I have been in and out of leagues...hence, I am here not to mess around but to try and get back my confidence. Starting from now, I will take my fitness extremely seriously for next three months,” the 32-year-old stated.

Andre Russell would definitely look to make the most of the near future to regain full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup in India next year. His preparations will start tomorrow in the opening match of LPL 2020 against the Kandy Tuskers.