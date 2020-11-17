LPL 2020: Munaf Patel joins Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle at Kandy Tuskers

Former India medium-fast bowler Munaf Patel will play for the Kandy Tuskers franchise in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020). The 37-year-old from Gujarat has joined the likes of Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, and Kusal Perera in the squad.

Munaf Patel was an integral part of the Indian cricket team from 2006 to 2011. He represented India in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs, and three T20Is, scalping 125 international wickets. The most significant moment of his international career was winning the ICC World Cup 2011 with the Indian team.

Apart from that, Munaf Patel was also a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad that won the IPL title in 2008. He later played for the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions before hanging up his boots in 2018.

Kandy Tuskers sign Munaf Patel and Sohail Tanvir as replacements

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the Kandy Tuskers named Munaf Patel and Sohail Tanvir as replacements for Wahab Riaz and Liam Plunkett. Sources also said that Chris Gayle's arrival in Sri Lanka has been slightly delayed because the two parties are negotiating contracts at the moment.

🇱🇰 Who are you cheering for in the inaugural Lanka Premier League?!#LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/hEsxlRQlOV — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2020

Besides, the Jaffna Stallions have roped in Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, and Ravi Bopara as Asif Ali and Dawid Malan's replacements. The World No.1 T20I batsman Malan had to pull out of LPL 2020 owing to England's tour of South Africa.

LPL director Ravin Wickramaratne told sources that players would start arriving in the island nation soon. He mentioned that Caribbean star Andre Russell would land in Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Fantasy sports platform My11Circle has secured the title sponsorship rights of LPL 2020. Cricket fans are quite optimistic that this league will bring about a revolution in Sri Lankan cricket.