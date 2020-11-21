LPL 2020: Sri Lanka Cricket to show zero tolerance towards corruption

As the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) nears its commencement, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is leaving no loose ends when it comes to corruption.

SLC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (SLC ACU) in tandem with the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ICC ACU) will be monitoring every match, event and official function connected to LPL 2020.

All the participants in LPL 2020 are obliged to report any corrupt approaches they come across, as and when they happen to the Anti-Corruption Managers (ACMs) appointed for the tournament. Such reports will be dealt with strict confidentiality by the ACU in place. A 24×7 hotline will also be maintained for the same during the tournament.

Anti-corruption education programs will also be organized for all the players and officials before the LPL begins.

Ashley De Silva, the CEO of SLC, spoke about conducting a clean and fair tournament in a meeting with the team owners and officials on Friday.

“We requested them to ensure that the players and officials follow the anti-corruption protocols in place and work towards holding a clean and fair tournament,’’ said Mr. De Silva in an official statement.

“Apart from the SLC and the ICC anti-corruption units, SLC will obtain the assistance of the Government’s security agencies, as and when it is required, to ensure that the tournament goes ahead without any corrupt activities,’’ Mr. De Silva added.

The significance of SLC's stand against corruption in LPL 2020

The strict measure put in place for the LPL is significant because of Sri Lankan Cricket's troubles with deep-rooted corruption in the last few years. In late 2018, Sri Lanka's sports minister had even called his country's cricket administration 'corrupt from top to bottom', citing confidential ICC reports.

ICC's ACU was involved in the island nation being investigated for corrupt practices in 2019. One of these investigations led to former captain Sanath Jayasuriya being banned for 2 years for breaching two counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Sri Lankan fans will be hoping that the LPL is a success for the ambitious cricketing nation without any malicious activity. The first match of LPL 2020 will take place on November 26th when the Colombo Kings take on the Kandy Tuskers at Hambantota.