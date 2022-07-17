Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed due to economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The 2022 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) has been postponed owing to the ongoing economic crisis and civil unrest in Sri Lanka.

The third edition of Sri Lanka's T20 event was scheduled to take place from August 1 to August 21. An official release from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed:

"This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the rights-holder of the tournament, which cited the current 'economic situation,' in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament."

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the player draft for the tournament had been held and foreign players had also been picked. However, there were some sponsorship issues that also played a part in the postponement.

The inaugural edition of the LPL in 2020 had to be postponed more than once owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jaffna Kings have won both editions of the T20 tournament held so far.

Asia Cup likely to be shifted out of Sri Lanka

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Asia Cup T20 tournament is also likely to be shifted from Sri Lanka to the UAE. The event was scheduled to be held in the island nation from August 27 to September 11.

However, it appears that the Asia Cup could also fall prey to the economic crisis that has grappled the country. SLC secretary Mohan de Silva admitted while speaking to PTI:

"The Asia Cup is very likely that it will be held in the UAE.”

An official announcement on the change of venue is expected soon from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). As per the report, the change in venue will not affect the dates of the tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 will feature six sides. Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh will take part as full-member nations.

A qualifying event will be held to pick the sixth team. Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait and the UAE will battle it out to seal a place in the tournament.

Earlier, the venue for the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was also shifted from Colombo to Galle, keeping the political situation in mind.

