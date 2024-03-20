LSG coach Justin Langer gives clear message to KL Rahul over T20 World Cup hopes

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer believes skipper KL Rahul can automatically increase his chances of making it to India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad by doing well for the franchise in the IPL 2024 season.

Rahul is yet to make a T20I comeback for India after the 2022 T20 World Cup and has stiff competition in the wicketkeeper-batter category, with the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, and now even Rishabh Pant in the mix.

Speaking to the reporters in the pre-season press conference, here's what Justin Langer had to say about the chances of the likes of KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi in India's T20 World Cup squad:

"If KL can captain LSG to the IPL title, that means he would've captained well, batted well and kept wickets well. The message for players like KL and Bishi (Bishnoi) would be that the more they concentrate on doing well for LSG, their chances (of T20 World Cup) will increase."

With India's top-order already stacked with plenty of options, Rahul could bat in the middle order for LSG to strengthen his claim. The Super Giants can easily do that, especially after having acquired the services of Devdutt Padikkal in the trade window.

Justin Langer on LSG's pace options

The Lucknow Super Giants have had to face some injury woes in their pace department last season, with the likes of Mark Wood and Mohsin Khan in and out of the team. However, Justin Langer feels the fast bowling department for IPL 2024 is in great shape.

Langer is also excited about the young speedster Mayank Yadav and believes Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq will provide great cover from the experience point of view. He opined:

"There is enormous talent. The pacers - they all look fit, hungry & healthy. We need to manage them well, not just at the start but through the whole tournament. Among the pacers, Naveen has played a lot of T20 cricket. Then there's young Mayank (Yadav)."

West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph has become an overnight sensation after his incredible seven-wicket haul helped West Indies beat Australia at the Gabba earlier this year.

While Joseph has played just a couple of T20Is, Justin Langer trusts the fast bowler's skills to do the job. On this, he stated:

"He didn't have experience even before going into two Test matches. I was commentating and I saw him take seven wickets in 37 degrees heat, 80 percent humidity and a broken toe. Smile, spirit, athleticism and skill - he has got all the ingredients to succeed."

Joseph replaced Mark Wood in the LSG squad after the England pacer pulled out of the tournament. LSG will hope the West Indies pacer doesn't let them feel the pinch of Wood's absence.