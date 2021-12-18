Lucknow IPL franchise appoint Gautam Gambhir as their mentor

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the Lucknow IPL franchise's mentor for the upcoming season, according to a report in the TOI. The new IPL team bought by RP Sanjiv Goenka group recently appointed Andy Flower as their head coach.

Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2018, will take up an advisory role for the first time. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain is a shrewd tactician, having led the franchise to two IPL titles.

A source close to the development told the TOI:

“Gambhir brings with him a proven track record in the IPL as captain for KKR. He also has a penchant for grooming young talent which Lucknow feels will suit them well ahead of what is expected to be a tough initiation into an increasingly competitive IPL scenario."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📷 IPL



2022 According to reports, Gautam Gambhir has joined the Lucknow franchise as the mentor ahead of IPL 2022.📷 IPL #IPL 2022 #IPL According to reports, Gautam Gambhir has joined the Lucknow franchise as the mentor ahead of IPL 2022.📷 IPL#IPL2022 #IPL https://t.co/Ap3Jbf2R4T

Along with Gambhir, his former Delhi teammate Vijay Dahiya is also expected to join the Lucknow franchise. Dahiya, who is currently the head coach of Uttar Pradesh, is expected to take up the role of an assistant coach.

The yet-to-be named Lucknow-based franchise was bought by RP Sanjiv Goenka for ₹7090 crore. He had an earlier stint in the IPL as the owner of the Rising Pune Supergiant.

"The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me" - Gautam Gambhir

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Just in: Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower will be the head coach at the Lucknow IPL franchise Just in: Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower will be the head coach at the Lucknow IPL franchise https://t.co/fnvcj6mm46

Gambhir expressed his gratitude to team owner Sanjeev Goenka for believing in his abilities, with the cricketer-turned-politician stating that he is still hungry to win trophies.

Confirming his appointment in a statement, Gambhir said:

"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me with this wonderful opportunity. The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winners' legacy still kicks me 24*7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh."

Also Read Article Continues below

Gautam Gambhir is expected to take on more of an advisory role and will team up with Andy Flower to build a strong team. Both are known to be technically strong and their intense approach could guide the Lucknow franchise on the road to success.

Edited by Samya Majumdar