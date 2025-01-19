"Lucky to have got them both" - Former Team India pacer revisits unforgettable 1996 ODI World Cup battle against Pakistan

Former Team India pacer Venkatesh Prasad recently took a trip down memory lane where the bowler revisited the match against Pakistan in the 1996 Men's ODI World Cup on an ask-me-anything hosted on his official social media account. The pacer played a key role in India's 39-run win against their arch-rivals.

In the second quarterfinal of the 1996 Men's ODI World Cup, India were up against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with the hosts scoring 287/8. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 248/9 in 49 overs.

During India's bowling, Pakistani batter Aamer Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad had a little sledging battle with each other, with the batter showing where he would hit him for a boundary but was bowled soon after. Being asked a question about the same during the ask me anything hosted on his Twitter account on Sunday (January 19), Prasad replied that scalping both Inzamam-ul-Haq and Ijaz Ahmed was more important in the context of the game. He wrote:

"That got hyped because of what Aamir Sohail did the previous ball, but i personally felt that getting Inzamam and Ijaz Ahmad out was more crucial in the context of that game. Lucky to have got them both"

Venkatesh Prasad had an eventful game, picking up 3/45 in the 10 overs he had bowled. His spell and contributions from Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ajay Jadeja and Anil Kumble propeled Team India into the semi finals of the event.

India and Pakistan to face each other in 2025 Champions Trophy on February 23

India and Pakistan will be up against each other in the upcoming Champions Trophy in their second game of the tournament. The two teams will be locking horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

In Men's ODI World Cups, India have an 8-0 lead over Pakistan. However, it shifts to 2-3 in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan winning the final of the 2017 edition against India to win their first-ever Champions Trophy.

