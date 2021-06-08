"Lunch date with the legend" - Dinesh Karthik having fun with Sunil Gavaskar ahead of WTC final

Dinesh Karthik, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, is currently hanging out with former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar ahead of their commentary stint for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Karthik and Gavaskar are the only Indians to feature in the commentary panel for Sky Sports for the high-profile encounter.

While Gavaskar is one of the best commentators around, Karthik made his debut in front of the mic during England's tour of India for the official broadcasters of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to post a picture of himself hanging out with Sunil Gavaskar. He captioned the image:

"Lunch date with the legend!"

Blessed to be part of the WTC final in whatever front: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar were quarantined in the Serbian capital of Belgrade before traveling to the UK.

The cricketer from Tamil Nadu is excited to spend some time with Gavaskar and grateful to be part of the commentary panel. Karthik told Sports Today:

"Very grateful, it’s a blessing that I am able to be part of this match in whatever front. I just saw the roster the other day, there are some of the legends of the game. Another legend, who will be sitting a couple of floors below is probably one of the greatest to have played the sport, Mr. Gavaskar. I spent some time with him, had some meals with him, I don’t know how many people are privileged enough to do that, I think I am very blessed, I am very thankful to god."

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, starting June 18 (Friday).

The ICC has also allotted a reserve day (June 23) to make up for the loss of overs, if any.

