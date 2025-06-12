Lungi Ngidi traps Steve Smith LBW for 13 following a brilliant review in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC Final [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Jun 12, 2025 21:24 IST
South Africa v Australia - ICC World Test Championship Final 2025: Day Two - Source: Getty
Steve Smith's dismissal brings South Africa firmly back into the 2025 WTC Final. (Image Credit: Getty)

South Africa speedster Lungi Ngidi delivered the prized wicket of Australia's Steve Smith in the second innings of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's. The ace batter was trapped in front for 13 in the final session of Day 2 on Thursday, June 13.

After a dismal performance with the bat earlier in the day, Kagiso Rabada brought South Africa back into the game with a double strike just before Tea. Marco Jansen piled on further pressure by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne in the early stages of the session.

Smith had proved to be a huge difference-maker in the first innings with his fifty during a time of crisis. On that occasion, Ngidi had tried to trap Smith LBW by bowling consistently on the stumps, but could not get the execution right. However, on the penultimate ball of the 19th delivery, Smith managed to play all around a length delivery on the stumps.

The ace batter anticipated the ball to come in, but instead the ball kept straight to hit the pads, evading the outside edge. The umpire initially did not comply with South Africa's appeals, led by Ngidi himself. Skipper Temba Bavuma did not make the same blunder as he did with the Beau Webster chance in the first innings and chose to contest the decision.

DRS showed three reds, and Steve Smith departed with a groan as South Africa celebrated the massive breakthrough.

Have a look at the wicket right here:

Smith was immensely successful against the right-arm pacer in the first innings, scoring three of his 10 boundaries off his bowling, that too early in his knock.

Australia reeling in the final session as Ngidi strikes again to dismiss Webster after Smith

The Men in Yellow were in pole position after gaining a 74-run lead as Pat Cummins dismantled the South African batting unit. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja stretched the lead to 100 with a 28-run partnership for the opening wicket before the Proteas pacers launched a comeback.

Lungi Ngidi trapped Beau Webster just three overs after Steve Smith to reduce Australia to 64-5. At the time of writing, Travis Head is still unbeaten at the crease, joined by Alex Carey, while the lead reads 138 runs.

Edited by Gokul Nair
